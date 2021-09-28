The Search For the New James Bond Will Begin Next Year

It looks like Daniel Craig’s tenure as James Bond is really and truly and finally over.

Craig claimed he was done as Bond before. During the press tour for Spectre, he sounded absolutely despondent about the possibility of making another 007 adventure. Eventually, though, he was lured back to shoot No Time to Die which is finally coming out next month. However, this really is Craig’s final curtain call as the iconic spy after five films.

Franchise producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson confirmed that they are going to be looking for the next actor to play James Bond, although the official search has not started yet. In an interview with the BBC (via Deadline), Broccoli said “We want Daniel to have his time of celebration. Next year we’ll start thinking about the future.” Wilson chimed in noting that Craig was leaving “big shoes to fill.”

The search for a new Bond always draws intense interest and speculation. As for who may play the part, you can likely think of at least a half-dozen very qualified candidates. One thing we know pretty much for certain is that the star of the franchise will still be “James Bond”; despite some fan demand online for the first female Bond, Broccoli has already said on the record several times that Bond is a man, and “he’ll probably stay as a male. And that’s fine.”

Beyond that, everything and anything is up in the air. So bring on the new James Bond, Tim Heidecker. Let’s go. No Time to Die opens in theaters on October 8.

Get our free mobile app