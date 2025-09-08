‘Wake Up Dead Man’ Trailer Teases the Darkest ‘Knives Out’ Yet

The third Knives Out mystery from writer/director Rian Johnson had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival over the weekjend, and so far the reaction has been quite positive; Wake Up Dead Man currently holds a 96 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes out of 23 early reviews. The first Knives Out holds a 97 on Rotten Tomatoes while the first sequel, Glass Onion, has a 91. So it looks like Johnson and star Daniel Craig have (who) done (it) again. (You heard me.)

As always the concept is the same: Craig’s mercurial private eye Benoit Blanc is confronted with a case that appears impossible to solve, along with a large cast of suspects played by a who’s who of Hollywood’s best. The latest batch of potential killers includes Jeremy Renner, Glenn Close, Kerry Washington, and Andrew Scott.

You can check out the first trailer for the film below:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) returns for his most dangerous case yet in the third and darkest chapter of Rian Johnson’s murder mystery opus. When young priest Jud Duplenticy (Josh O’Connor) is sent to assist charismatic firebrand Monsignor Jefferson Wicks (Josh Brolin), it’s clear that all is not well in the pews. Wicks’s modest-but-devoted flock includes devout church lady Martha Delacroix (Glenn Close), circumspect groundskeeper Samson Holt (Thomas Haden Church), tightly-wound lawyer Vera Draven, Esq. (Kerry Washington), aspiring politician Cy Draven (Daryl McCormack), town doctor Nat Sharp (Jeremy Renner), best-selling author Lee Ross (Andrew Scott), and concert cellist Simone Vivane (Cailee Spaeny). After a sudden and seemingly impossible murder rocks the town, the lack of an obvious suspect prompts local police chief Geraldine Scott (Mila Kunis) to join forces with renowned detective Benoit Blanc to unravel a mystery that defies all logic.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is set to open in theaters on November 26. It premieres on Netflix on December 12.

