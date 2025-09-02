Labor Day is over: Let the onslaught of fall movies begin!

Netflix gets us started with the unveiling of the release date(s) for the third Benoit Blanc mystery from writer/director Rian Johnson and star Daniel Craig. Wake Up Dead Man will be coming to theaters in November and then gets added to Netflix in December.

Discussing how this film differs from the previous two movies — 2019’s Knives Out and 2022’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery — Johnson told Tudum “this film charts [Blanc’s] most personal journey yet ... he’s forced to engage with the case — and with himself — in a way that’s completely new.”

There’s a new poster for the film as well.

Netflix also revealed a more details plot synopsis for the movie as well:

Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) returns for his most dangerous case yet in the third and darkest chapter of Rian Johnson’s murder mystery opus. When young priest Jud Duplenticy (Josh O’Connor) is sent to assist charismatic firebrand Monsignor Jefferson Wicks (Josh Brolin), it’s clear that all is not well in the pews. Wicks’s modest-but-devoted flock includes devout church lady Martha Delacroix (Glenn Close), circumspect groundskeeper Samson Holt (Thomas Haden Church), tightly-wound lawyer Vera Draven, Esq. (Kerry Washington), aspiring politician Cy Draven (Daryl McCormack), town doctor Nat Sharp (Jeremy Renner), best-selling author Lee Ross (Andrew Scott), and concert cellist Simone Vivane (Cailee Spaeny). After a sudden and seemingly impossible murder rocks the town, the lack of an obvious suspect prompts local police chief Geraldine Scott (Mila Kunis) to join forces with renowned detective Benoit Blanc to unravel a mystery that defies all logic.

Wake Up Dead Man opens in theaters on November 26. It then premieres on Netflix on December 12. It will also play the Toronto International Film festival (on September 6) and the BFI London Film Festival (on October 8).

