New ‘Ocean’s 8’ Trailer Makes Crime Look So Good

A new Ocean’s movie that isn’t directed by Steven Soderbergh might not sound like the most thrilling idea, but with a cast of women this great (and Soderbergh executive producing), it’s sort of irresistible. And the latest trailer for the upcoming sequel, starring Sandra Bullock as Debbie Ocean (as in, Danny Ocean’s sister), has us even more anxious for what could be the surprise hit of the summer.

I’m not entirely sold on gender-swapped reboots and sequels (I’m still not entirely over the disappointment of Ghostbusters), but Ocean’s 8 has a lot going for it beyond an excellent cast: It’s more of a sequel/spinoff than a reboot, and Soderbergh was heavily involved in the film, which was helmed by his good pal and Hunger Games director Gary Ross. Based on the trailers, the plot of Ocean’s 8 is definitely in keeping with the previous trilogy.

A group of highly-skilled women (eight of them, obviously) team up to pull off a seemingly impossible heist: Stealing a $150 million dollar diamond necklace from an actress played by Anne Hathaway. It looks fun and funny, and I imagine it’s probably pretty darn clever. (Soderbergh himself watched the film several times during production last year, if you’re wondering just how involved he was.)

In addition to Bullock, the film stars Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Helena Bonham Carter and Awkwafina. Ocean’s 8 hits theaters on June 8.