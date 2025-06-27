‘Squid Game’ Series Finale Features a Huge American Star Cameo

The following post contains SPOILERS for the final episode of Squid Game Season 3. Consider this your red light sign to stop if you don’t want to know.

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk promised that the third season of the show would be its last and would conclude the story of Player #456, Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae). And it defintitely did that. (Spoilers, uh, things didn’t work out all that great for him).

But given that Squid Game is literally the biggest show in the history of Netflix, and it’s already spawned a reality show competition series, and various Squid Games real-world installations and a metric ton of merchandise, there’s been enormous speculation around whether show could continue in some other form.

The series finale certainly hinted strongly in that direction. After winding down Gi-hun’s journey through the games, In-ho (Lee-Byung-hun) visits Gi-hun’s daughter in America, and leaves her his uniform and his winnings from the first Games. Then, after he leaves, In-ho is driving through traffic when he spies what sure looks like an American Recruiter finding new players for the Games.

The recruiter is played by Cate Blanchett. Her one, extremely ominous line of dialogue:

“All right. Let’s go again.”

That would absolutely seemed to tease an American set Squid Game spinoff. Thus far, Netflix has said anything definitive about any continuations of Squid Game. But again, it would be extremely unlike Netflix (or any major media company) to cut its biggest franchise short while it’s still enormously popular — and could potentially be continued, with or without Blanchett involved.

Netflix’s official online magazine Tudum describes Blanchett’s character as “the American Recruiter.” Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk had this to say about her casting:

And as for why Cate Blanchett, she’s just the best, with unmatched charisma. Who doesn’t love her? So we were very happy to have her appear. We needed someone who could dominate the screen with just one or two words, which is exactly what she did. If Gong Yoo is the Korean Recruiter, I thought she would be the perfect fit as the American Recruiter, bringing a short but gripping and impactful ending to the story.

Squid Game Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.

