No, you’re not under a spell. They really made a Practical Magic 2, nearly 30 years after the original film. And it’s got stars Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman too. (And Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest! Real ones know.)

The original film from 1998 was about the Owens family, which is cursed by a centuries-old spell that doomed any man who fell in love with one of it female members. A few decades later, and a legacyquel basically writes itself: What happens to the next generation of Owens women?

Joey King plays the daughter of Bullock’s character, and as you can see in the trailer, she’s smooching up Cobra Kai’s Xolo Maridueña. If I were him, I’d make sure my life insurance was up to date...

Watch the first teaser for Practical Magic 2 below.

READ MORE: Movie Franchises That Shot Multiple Sequels Simultaneously

Practical Magic 2 has a new director, Susanne Bier (replacing Griffin Dunne), but it was co-written by one of the original film’s screenwriters, Akiva Goldsman. He co-wrote the script with Georgia Pritchett, a longtime TV writer whose work includes Succession, The Thick of It, and The Shrink Next Door. (Both films are based on a series of novels by author Alice Hoffman.)

Here is the sequel’s official synopsis:

Starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman, Practical Magic 2 returns to a world steeped in moonlit mischief and powerful ancestral magic, as the Owens sisters must confront the dark curse that threatens to unravel their family once and for all in a must-see cinematic event of fun, magic and mayhem.

Practical Magic 2 is scheduled to open in theaters on September 11.

Get our free mobile app