Ryan Reynolds “would do anything” to make a sequel to The Proposal with Sandra Bullock.

The 48-year-old actor starred opposite Bullock, 60, in the 2009 rom-com, in which Canadian publishing executive Margaret Tate (Bullock) learns that she may face deportation from America because her visa renewal application was denied and so convinces her long-suffering personal assistant Andrew Paxton to marry her so she can get her green card with the promise of helping him fulfill his dream of becoming an editor, however, they ultimately fall in love for real.

Reynolds has now spilled that they would both “love” to make a second film showing what how Margaret and Andrew’s life together turned out.

In an interview with Deadline’s video series “The Actor’s Side,” the actor said: “There is nobody in this business that can compare to Sandra Bullock. She’s singular. Not just on screen, but off. She’s a person that is just so ubiquitously respected but also kind. And I would do anything, anything with Sandy.”

“I talked to her a lot still and we would both love that. And I hope we get the chance to do that.”

Reflecting on the comedy genre as a whole, the Free Guy star said Hollywood was also keen to release another funny flick, even if Reynolds feels like the genre is “underrepresented” and “under respected” in the industry.

He explained: “Studios go, ‘Why don’t we do more comedies?’ … this is part of the problem. People look at comedies like … Our job is to make hard things look easy. I always feel a little bit insecure because you’re not really supposed to show the work. It’s a little bit frowned upon. The stitching and unstitching is meant to be invisible.

“But they [studios] say, ‘Why don’t were make more comedies?’ Comedies are hard. They’re underrepresented. And I think under respected in a lot of different ways.”

Reynolds then praised the comedy genre for its “fascinating” level of “technicality.”

He gushed: “There’s so much technicality to it all. And it’s all fascinating. I love the media. It’s so wonderful because it always has to work in concert with drama and emotion and warmth. And I love that sort of sway back and forth.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Reynolds admitted his future as Deadpool was uncertain following the release and success of ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’, as he is currently writing for a movie away from the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his co-star Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy.

When asked whether he would play the ‘Merc with a Mouth’ again, the actor said: “I don’t know. We’re currently writing something for something for Hugh and myself and Sean to direct that is outside of the Marvel Universe.”

Reynolds is adamant he would reprise the role in an “ensemble” movie like the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars, and revealed he had an idea for a Marvel film that he was “a little obsessed with.”

