Everything Coming to Amazon Prime in February 2020

The big titles coming to Amazon Prime’s streaming service in February include A24’s critically acclaimed The Farewell, starring Golden Globe winner Awkwafina, and Amazon’s own Honey Boy, with Shia LaBeouf starring as his own father in a story he wrote based on his own life as a child actor. Older titles include Ghost, Dick Tracy, and The Cabin in the Woods. (And boy, would that be a wild triple feature.)

Here’s the full lineup of new shows and films on Prime Video in February:

February 1

Movies

Beat the Devil (1953)

Bridget Jones's Diary (2001)

Buffalo '66 (1998)

Captain Kronos - Vampire Hunter (1974)

Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin' (1983)

Crashing Through Danger (2016)

Dick Tracy (1990)

Earth Girls Are Easy (1989)

Emergency Landing (2018)

Father Steps Out (1941)

Ghost (1990)

Guess What We Learned In School Today? (1970)

High Voltage (2018)

Judgment Day (1999)

Little Tough Guy (1938)

Lord of War (2005)

Magic Mike (2012)

National Lampoon's Dirty Movie (2011)

National Lampoon's Dorm Daze 2 (2006)

North of The Border (2009)

People Are Funny (1946)

Posledniy Bogatyr (2017)

Precious (2009)

Southie (1999)

Taken Heart (2016)

The Big Lift (1950)

The Fabulous Dorseys (1947)

The Last Stand (2013)

The Little Princess (1995)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

Touched with Fire (2016)

Series

Counterpart: Seasons 1 & 2

Escape at Dannemora: Season 1

February 2

Movies

Tyler Perry's a Madea Family Funeral (2019)

February 3

Movies

The Cabin in The Woods (2012)

February 4

Movies

Jallikattu (2019)

February 5

Movies

Warrior (2011)

February 6

Movies

Disaster Movie (2008)

February 7

Movies

*Honey Boy (2019) – Amazon Original movie

Series

*All or Nothing: The Philadelphia Eagles – Amazon Original series

*Clifford: Season 1B – Amazon Original series

*If You Give a Mouse a Cookie Valentine’s Day Special – Amazon Original series

*Pete the Cat Valentine’s Day Special – Amazon Original series

February 9

Movies

Alive (2019)

February 12

Movies

The Farewell (2019)

February 15

Movies

American Ultra (2015)

Danger Close (2019)

February 16

Movies

47 Meters Down: Uncaged (2019)

February 18

Movies

Super 8 (2011)

February 21

Movies

Ice Princess Lily (2019)

Series

*Hunters – Amazon Original series

February 25

Movies

Run the Race (2019)

Series

Grantchester: Season 4