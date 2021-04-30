While the big “new” Warner Bros. title debuting on HBO Max and theaters in May is Angelina Jolie’s forest fire thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead, the most-anticipated film joining the service is probably Tenet, Christopher Nolan’s time-and-mind-bending thriller about a secret agent racing to save the world from total destruction. If you missed it in theaters, Tenet premieres on HBO Max on May 1. (Those Who Wish Me Dead debuts on May 14.)

Also coming to HBO Max in May: The first episode of the new sketch comedy series That Damn Michael Che, Alex Gibney’s The Crime of the Century, and the premiere of Hacks, a new comedy series starring Watchmen’s Jean Smart as a Las Vegas comedian. If you want older titles, they’re also adding Barry Lyndon, Menace II Society, Serpico, Rudy, and The Witches of Eastwick.

Here’s the full list of everything coming to HBO Max in May 2021:

May 1:

17 Again, 2009

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, 2012 (HBO)

Anaconda, 1997

Anger Management, 2003 (HBO)

Baby Boom, 1987 (HBO)

Barry Lyndon, 1975

Black Hawk Down, 2001

The Cable Guy, 1996

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005

Cursed, 2005 (HBO)

Daddy Day Care, 2003

Darkest Hour, 2017 (HBO)

Darkness, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Dirty Dozen, 1967

Dumb & Dumber, 1994

Employee Of The Month, 2006 (HBO)

Firehouse Dog, 2007 (HBO)

Flight Of The Intruder, 1991 (HBO)

Free Willy, 1993

Frida, 2002 (HBO)

Generation Por Que? (HBO)

God's Not Dead, 2014 (HBO)

Good Morning, Vietnam, 1987 (HBO)

Happy Feet Two, 2011

Happy Feet, 2006

Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man, 1991 (HBO)

Hercules, 1983 (HBO)

Igby Goes Down, 2002 (HBO)

Igor, 2008 (HBO)

Insomnia, 2002 (HBO)

The Interview, 2014

Jackie Brown, 1997

Kansas, 1988 (HBO)

Magic Mike, 2012

Menace II Society, 1993

Michael, 1996 (HBO)

New Line

Mortal Kombat, 1995

Movie 43, 2013 (HBO)

Muriel's Wedding, 1995 (HBO)

My Baby's Daddy, 2004 (HBO)

Mystery Date, 1991 (HBO)

Norbit, 2007 (HBO)

Para Rosa (Aka For Rosa) (HBO)

Precious, 2009 (HBO)

Rabid, 1977 (HBO)

Romance & Cigarettes, 2007 (HBO)

Rosewater, 2014 (HBO)

Rudy, 1993

Rush Hour 2, 2001

Rush Hour 3, 2007

Rush Hour, 1998

Save The Last Dance, 2001 (HBO)

Save The Last Dance 2, 2006 (HBO)

Senseless, 1998 (HBO)

Separate Tables, 1958 (HBO)

Serpico, 1974 (HBO)

Serving Sara, 2002 (HBO)

Summer Rental, 1985 (HBO)

Warner Bros.

Tenet, 2020 (HBO)

The Debt, 2010 (HBO)

The Immigrant, 2014 (HBO)

The Kingdom, 2007 (HBO)

The Last Of The Finest, 1990 (HBO)

The Perfect Man, 2005 (HBO)

The Tuxedo, 2002 (HBO)

The Wings Of The Dove, 1997 (HBO)

The Witches Of Eastwick, 1987 (HBO)

Tomcats, 2001 (HBO)

Trust Me, 2014 (HBO)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection, 2012

Varsity Blues, 1999 (HBO)

Welcome To Sarajevo, 1997 (HBO)

When Harry Met Sally, 1989

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971

Won't You Be My Neighbor?, 2018 (HBO)

Words And Pictures, 2014 (HBO)

May 2:

Uri and Ella, Season 1

Warner Bros.

May 3:

300: Rise of an Empire, 2014

Pray, Obey, Kill, Docu-Series Finale (HBO)

May 6:

Hunger, 2008

Legendary, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Take Me Out To The Ball Game, 1949

That Damn Michael Che, Max Original Series Premiere

West Side Story (TCM CFF Opening Night), 1961

May 7:

La Boda De Rosa (Aka Rosa's Wedding) (HBO)

May 8:

Greenland, 2020 (HBO)

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2 , (Subtitled, Episodes 14-25) (Crunchyroll Collection)

May 9:

Axios (HBO)

May 10:

Jujutsu Kaisen - Season 1, (Subtitled, Episodes 13-24) (Crunchyroll Collection)

Race for the White House, Season 2

The Crime of the Century, Two Part Documentary Premiere (HBO)

May 13:

Hacks, Max Original Series Premiere

Wonder Woman 1984, 2020 (HBO)

Warner Bros

May 14:

Those Who Wish Me Dead, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

May 15:

The Personal History Of David Copperfield, 2020 (HBO)

May 16:

The Nevers, Part 1 Finale (HBO)

May 19:

Apple & Onion, Season 2A

May 20:

Adventure Time: Distant Lands - Together Again, Max Original

The Big Shot with Bethenny, Max Original Season Finale

Ellen's Next Great Designer, Max Original Season Finale

Territorio (Aka Close Quarters) (HBO)

This Is Life with Lisa Ling, Season 7

May 23:

In Treatment, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)

May 25:

Cinderella Man, 2005 (HBO)

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

May 26:

Curious George, 2006 (HBO)

May 28:

A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

May 30:

Mare of Easttown, Limited Series Finale (HBO)

