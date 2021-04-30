Everything Coming to HBO Max in May 2021
While the big “new” Warner Bros. title debuting on HBO Max and theaters in May is Angelina Jolie’s forest fire thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead, the most-anticipated film joining the service is probably Tenet, Christopher Nolan’s time-and-mind-bending thriller about a secret agent racing to save the world from total destruction. If you missed it in theaters, Tenet premieres on HBO Max on May 1. (Those Who Wish Me Dead debuts on May 14.)
Also coming to HBO Max in May: The first episode of the new sketch comedy series That Damn Michael Che, Alex Gibney’s The Crime of the Century, and the premiere of Hacks, a new comedy series starring Watchmen’s Jean Smart as a Las Vegas comedian. If you want older titles, they’re also adding Barry Lyndon, Menace II Society, Serpico, Rudy, and The Witches of Eastwick.
Here’s the full list of everything coming to HBO Max in May 2021:
May 1:
17 Again, 2009
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, 2012 (HBO)
Anaconda, 1997
Anger Management, 2003 (HBO)
Baby Boom, 1987 (HBO)
Barry Lyndon, 1975
Black Hawk Down, 2001
The Cable Guy, 1996
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005
Cursed, 2005 (HBO)
Daddy Day Care, 2003
Darkest Hour, 2017 (HBO)
Darkness, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)
The Dirty Dozen, 1967
Dumb & Dumber, 1994
Employee Of The Month, 2006 (HBO)
Firehouse Dog, 2007 (HBO)
Flight Of The Intruder, 1991 (HBO)
Free Willy, 1993
Frida, 2002 (HBO)
Generation Por Que? (HBO)
God's Not Dead, 2014 (HBO)
Good Morning, Vietnam, 1987 (HBO)
Happy Feet Two, 2011
Happy Feet, 2006
Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man, 1991 (HBO)
Hercules, 1983 (HBO)
Igby Goes Down, 2002 (HBO)
Igor, 2008 (HBO)
Insomnia, 2002 (HBO)
The Interview, 2014
Jackie Brown, 1997
Kansas, 1988 (HBO)
Magic Mike, 2012
Menace II Society, 1993
Michael, 1996 (HBO)
Mortal Kombat, 1995
Movie 43, 2013 (HBO)
Muriel's Wedding, 1995 (HBO)
My Baby's Daddy, 2004 (HBO)
Mystery Date, 1991 (HBO)
Norbit, 2007 (HBO)
Para Rosa (Aka For Rosa) (HBO)
Precious, 2009 (HBO)
Rabid, 1977 (HBO)
Romance & Cigarettes, 2007 (HBO)
Rosewater, 2014 (HBO)
Rudy, 1993
Rush Hour 2, 2001
Rush Hour 3, 2007
Rush Hour, 1998
Save The Last Dance, 2001 (HBO)
Save The Last Dance 2, 2006 (HBO)
Senseless, 1998 (HBO)
Separate Tables, 1958 (HBO)
Serpico, 1974 (HBO)
Serving Sara, 2002 (HBO)
Summer Rental, 1985 (HBO)
Tenet, 2020 (HBO)
The Debt, 2010 (HBO)
The Immigrant, 2014 (HBO)
The Kingdom, 2007 (HBO)
The Last Of The Finest, 1990 (HBO)
The Perfect Man, 2005 (HBO)
The Tuxedo, 2002 (HBO)
The Wings Of The Dove, 1997 (HBO)
The Witches Of Eastwick, 1987 (HBO)
Tomcats, 2001 (HBO)
Trust Me, 2014 (HBO)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection, 2012
Varsity Blues, 1999 (HBO)
Welcome To Sarajevo, 1997 (HBO)
When Harry Met Sally, 1989
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971
Won't You Be My Neighbor?, 2018 (HBO)
Words And Pictures, 2014 (HBO)
May 2:
Uri and Ella, Season 1
May 3:
300: Rise of an Empire, 2014
Pray, Obey, Kill, Docu-Series Finale (HBO)
May 6:
Hunger, 2008
Legendary, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Take Me Out To The Ball Game, 1949
That Damn Michael Che, Max Original Series Premiere
West Side Story (TCM CFF Opening Night), 1961
May 7:
La Boda De Rosa (Aka Rosa's Wedding) (HBO)
May 8:
Greenland, 2020 (HBO)
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2 , (Subtitled, Episodes 14-25) (Crunchyroll Collection)
May 9:
Axios (HBO)
May 10:
Jujutsu Kaisen - Season 1, (Subtitled, Episodes 13-24) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Race for the White House, Season 2
The Crime of the Century, Two Part Documentary Premiere (HBO)
May 13:
Hacks, Max Original Series Premiere
Wonder Woman 1984, 2020 (HBO)
May 14:
Those Who Wish Me Dead, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
May 15:
The Personal History Of David Copperfield, 2020 (HBO)
May 16:
The Nevers, Part 1 Finale (HBO)
May 19:
Apple & Onion, Season 2A
May 20:
Adventure Time: Distant Lands - Together Again, Max Original
The Big Shot with Bethenny, Max Original Season Finale
Ellen's Next Great Designer, Max Original Season Finale
Territorio (Aka Close Quarters) (HBO)
This Is Life with Lisa Ling, Season 7
May 23:
In Treatment, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)
May 25:
Cinderella Man, 2005 (HBO)
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
May 26:
Curious George, 2006 (HBO)
May 28:
A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
May 30:
Mare of Easttown, Limited Series Finale (HBO)
