Everything New on HBO Max in November

Well, the bad news is House of the Dragon is over for now. The hit show will return to HBO Max with a second season (and probably a lot more) down the line, but Season 1 is in the books. So if you’re looking to make the most of your HBO Max subscription in November without new episodes of HotD, here’s what to know.

First off, there’s a new season of the DC Comics’ TV series Titans. There are also new documentaries about Lizzo and Shaq, a new cooking competition show called The Big Brunch, and the annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, this year featuring appearances by Duran Duran, Carly Simon, and Eminem. Plus, Christmas movie junkies will be thrilled to learn there is a sequel to A Christmas Story, called A Christmas Story Christmas, starring the grown-up Peter Billingsley, star of the original movie, back as an adult Ralphie. And if you watch HBO Max with your little ones, the new season of Sesame Street stars in November too.

Here’s everything coming to HBO Max in November:

November 1

!Three Amigos!, 1986 (HBO)

(500) Days of Summer, 2009 (HBO)

50 First Dates, 2004

Accepted, 2006 (HBO)

Amazing Grace, 2006 (HBO)

American Boy: A Profile of Steven Prince, 1978

Arthur Christmas, 2011

The Automat, 2021

The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman's Portrait Photography (HBO)

The Big Shave, 1967

The Bucket List, 2007

Caddyshack, 1980

A Christmas Dream, 1984

City Hall, 1996 (HBO)

Devil’s Due, 2014 (HBO)

Draft Day, 2014 (HBO)

Equals, 2015 (HBO)

Excess Baggage, 1997 (HBO)

From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money, 1999 (HBO)

From Dusk Till Dawn 3: Hangman’s Daughter, 1999 (HBO)

A Guy Thing, 2003 (HBO)

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, 2001

Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone: Magical Movie Mode, 2001

Ingrid Goes West, 2017 (HBO)

It's Not Just You, Murray!, 1974

Italianamerican, 1974

Leatherface, 2017 (HBO)

Legion, 2020 (HBO)

Little Woods, 2018 (HBO)

Lizzie, 2018 (HBO)

Loser, 2000 (HBO)

The Man With Two Brains, 1983 (HBO)

A Midsummer Night’s Sex Comedy, 1982 (HBO)

A Million Ways to Die in the West, 2014 (Extended Version), (HBO)

Miss Sloane, 2016 (HBO)

Morris From America, 2016 (HBO)

Mr. Mom, 1983 (HBO)

Murder In The First, 1995 (HBO)

My Beautiful Laundrette, 1985 (HBO)

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, 1989

The Next Karate Kid, 1994

Never Goin' Back, 2018 (HBO)

Neighbors, 2014 (HBO)

Pieces of April, 2003 (HBO)

A Prayer Before Dawn, 2017 (HBO)

Prom Night, 2008

Race, 2016 (HBO)

Raging Bull, 1980 (HBO)

Richard III, 1995 (HBO)

Se7en, 1995

See How They Run, 2022 (HBO)

Shutter, 2008 (Extended Version), (HBO)

Slice, 2018 (HBO)

Star Trek Generations, 1994 (Director’s Cut), (HBO)

Star Trek II The Wrath Of Khan, 1982 (HBO)

Star Trek III The Search For Spock, 1984 (HBO)

Star Trek IV The Voyage Home, 1986 (HBO)

Star Trek The Motion Picture, 1979 (Director’s Cut), (HBO)

Star Trek V The Final Frontier, 1989 (HBO)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, 1991 (Director’s Cut), (HBO)

Star Trek: First Contact, 1996 (HBO)

Star Trek: Insurrection, 1998 (HBO)

Star Trek: Nemesis, 2002 (HBO)

Stargate, 1994 (Director’s Cut), (HBO)

Time Freak, 2018 (HBO)

What's a Nice Girl Like You Doing in a Place Like This?, 1992

While We’re Young, 2014 (HBO)

Yentl, 1983 (HBO)

November 3

Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This?, Max Original Premiere

Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty, Max Original Premiere

My Sesame Street Friends, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Sesame Street, Season 53 Premiere

Titans, Max Original Season 4

November 4

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Season 7

November 5

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1B

November 8

Batwheels Season 1C

Craig of the Creek, Season 4D

Say Hey, Willie Mays!, 2022 (HBO)

November 9

All Rise, Season 3A

Hard Knocks: In Season: The Arizona Cardinals (HBO)

November 10

HBO First Look: The Menu (HBO)

The Big Brunch, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Critic (El Crítico), Max Original Premiere

November 11

The Craftsman, Season 2

Entre Nos: The Winners 3

For the Love of Kitchens, Season 2

Fruitvale Station, 2013

Ian Lara: Romantic Comedy (HBO)

November 12

Lil Rel Howery: I Said It: Y’all Thinking It (HBO)

November 13

Hazlo Como Hombre, 2017

Luna's World (aka No Mundo Da Luna), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

November 16

Entourage, 2015 (HBO)

Master of Light (HBO Documentary)

November 17

A Christmas Story Christmas, 2022

Muxes, Max Original Premiere

Paradise (Paraíso), Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Santa Camp, Max Original Premiere

The Sex Lives of College Girls, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

November 18

Camilo: El Primer Tour De Mi Vida (HBO)

Food Affair with Mark Wiens, Max Original Premiere

November 19

2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (HBO)

November 20

King Tweety, 2022

November 21

Ben Is Back

November 23

Shaq (HBO)

November 24

A Christmas Mystery, 2022

Holiday Harmony, 2022

Love, Lizzo, Max Original Premiere

November 25

We’re Here, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)

November 29

My So-Called High School Rank (HBO Original Documentary)

Piano Y Mujer 2

