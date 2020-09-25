Everything on HBO Max in October

It is going to be a very musical month on HBO Max. The streaming service has the premiere of the film version of American Utopia, David Byrne’s acclaimed Broadway show. HBO’s version was directed by Spike Lee. Plus, HBO Max will also get the movie version of Cats, and really there’s no more terrifying film to watch this Halloween than this tale of bizarre felines prowling through a post-apocalyptic London devoid of all human life.

If you’re looking for older Hollywood movies, you can choose from The Matrix Trilogy, Shame, Galaxy Quest, Constantine, When Harry Met Sally, Enter the Dragon, or 2020’s Downhill starring Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfuss. Here’s the full list of what’s coming to HBO Max in October 2020:

October 1:

A World of Calm, Documentary Series Premiere

The ten-episode series is a totally new type of television experience that combines mesmeric imagery with narration by A-list stars. Chopra-Jonas and Winslet join previously announced narrators Mahershala Ali, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Lucy Liu, Cillian Murphy, and Keanu Reeves. The soothing imagery and tranquil narration will provide audiences of all ages a respite from the stress and chaos of everyday life right now.

Akeelah And The Bee, 2006 (HBO)

All-Star Superman, 2011

American Dynasties: The Kennedys, 2018

American Reunion, 2012 (HBO)

Analyze That, 2002

Analyze This, 1999

The Angriest Man In Brooklyn, 2014 (HBO)

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery, 1997

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, 1999

Ball of Fire, 1941

Beavis And Butt-Head Do America, 1996 (HBO)

Beef (HBO)

Beginners, 2011 (HBO)

Best in Show, 2000

BLOW, 2001

Bombshell, 1933

Boogie Nights, 1997

Boomerang, 1992

The Bush Years: Family. Duty. Power., 2019

The Butterfly Effect, 2004

Cats & Dogs, 2001

Catwoman, 2004

Cellular, 2004

Cheech & Chong's Up In Smoke, 1978

The Chronicles Of Riddick, 2004 (Director's Cut) (HBO)

City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly's Gold, 1994

Clean and Sober, 1988

The Client, 1994

Collateral Beauty, 2016 (HBO)

The Color Purple, 1985

Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind, 2003 (HBO)

Constantine, 2005

Cradle 2 the Grave, 2003

Critters 2, 1988

Critters 4, 1992

The Curse of Frankenstein, 1957

Day Of The Dead, 1985 (HBO)

Death Sentence, 2007 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Deerskin, 2020 (HBO)

Dirty Dancing, 1987 (HBO)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, 2004 (HBO)

Deliverance, 1972

Dracula Has Risen from the Grave, 1969

Dreamcatcher, 2003

Edge of Darkness, 2010

Empire of the Sun, 1987

The End: Inside The Last Days of the Obama White House, 2017

Endings, Beginnings, 2020 (HBO)

Enter The Dragon, 1973

Eraser, 1996

Firewall, 2006

Frantic, 1988

Frequency, 2000 (HBO)

Friday, 1995

The Friday After Next, 2002

Galaxy Quest, 1999

The Golden Compass, 2007

Gothika, 2003

Grudge Match, 2013 (HBO)

Hairspray, 1988

Hairspray (Musical Remake), 2007

Harina (Aka Flour) (HBO)

The Haunting, 1999

The Hills Have Eyes, 2006 (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Hills Have Eyes II, 2007 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Horror of Dracula, 1958

The Hunting Ground, 2015

I Am Sam, 2002

Infamous, 2006

The Informer, 1935

The Invisible War, 2012

Jonah Hex, 2010

The Last Kiss, 2006 (HBO)

The Last Mimzy, 2007

Laws of Attraction, 2004

Lethal Weapon, 1987

Lethal Weapon 2, 1989

Lethal Weapon 3, 1992

Lethal Weapon 4, 1998

Libeled Lady, 1936

Life as We Know It, 2010

Little Baby Bum, 2011

Little Big League, 1994

Madea's Big Happy Family, 2011

Malcolm X, 1992

Man of Steel, 2013

Marie: A True Story, 1985

The Matrix Reloaded, 2003

The Matrix Revolutions, 2003

The Matrix, 1999

Million Dollar Baby, 2004

Miracle of Morgan's Creek, 1944

Mister Roberts, 1955

Monsters Vs. Aliens, 2009

The Mummy, 1959

Mutiny on the Bounty, 1935

Next Friday, 2000

Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always, 2020 (HBO)

Nothing Sacred, 1937

Open Water, 2004 (HBO)

Open Water 2: Adrift, 2007 (HBO)

Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures, 2013

The Pelican Brief, 1993

A Perfect Murder, 1998

The Perfect Storm, 2000

The Phantom of the Opera, 2004

Presumed Innocent, 1990

Race for the White House, Season 1

Raised By Wolves, Season 1 Finale

Revolutionary Road, 2008 (HBO)

Roger & Me, 1989

Sands of Iwo Jima, 1950

Scanners, 1981 (HBO)

Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays, 2012

Se7en, 1995

Semi-Pro, 2008

Sesame Street Presents Follow That Bird, 1985

Shame, 2011 (HBO)

Sherlock Holmes, 2009

Sleight, 2017 (HBO)

Son of Batman, 2014

South Park: The Pandemic Special

Steel, 1997

Superman vs. the Elite, 2012

Superman/Batman: Apocalypse, 2010

Superman/Batman: Public Enemies, 2009

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, 1990

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2, 1991

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3, 1993

They Were Expendable, 1945

A Thin Line Between Love and Hate, 1996

The Thin Man, 1934

The Thing, 2011 (HBO)

A Time to Kill, 1996

Tin Cup, 1996

TMNT, 2007

Training Day, 2001

Tricky Dick, 2019

Turistas, 2006 (Extended Version) (HBO)

U.S. Marshals, 1998

Us, 2019 (HBO)

Vampire in Brooklyn, 1995

A Very Brady Sequel, 1996

We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate Girls Around the World, 2016

What You Gonna Do When the World's on Fire?, 2018

When Harry Met Sally, 1989

Where the Wild Things Are, 2009

The Whole Ten Yards, 2004 (HBO)

The Wings of Eagles, 1957

You've Got Mail, 1998

October 2:

Lina From Lima (HBO)

October 3:

The ABCs of Back to School: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Families, 2020

Downhill, 2020 (HBO)

October 6:

Siempre, Luis, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

First-time filmmaker John James’ film is an inspiring portrait of Luis A. Miranda Jr., a Puerto Rican migrant who helped shape New York politics for over three decades.

October 7:

Wild Card: The Downfall Of A Radio Loudmouth (HBO)

Through a series of candid and intimate first-person interviews with Carton, the film reveals how the radio host’s secret insatiable gambling addiction, financed by an illicit ticket-broking business, brought his career to a sudden halt when he was arrested by FBI agents and charged with conspiracy, wire fraud and securities fraud on September 6, 2017.

October 8:

Charm City Kings, HBO Max Original Film Premiere

Charm City Kings won the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Prize for Ensemble Acting at this year’s Sundance Film Festival for its cast that includes Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Meek Mill, Will Catlett, Donielle Hansley, Kezii Curtis, Chino, Lakeyria “Wheelie Queen” Doughty and Teyonah Parris. In the film, Mouse (Di’Allo Winston) desperately wants to join The Midnight Clique, an infamous group of Baltimore dirt bike riders who rule the summertime streets. When Midnight’s leader, Blax (Meek Mill), takes 14-year-old Mouse under his wing, Mouse soon finds himself torn between the straight-and-narrow and a road filled with fast money and violence.

The Fungies, Season 1B

The God of High School (Dubbed)

October 9:

Entre Nos Presents: Shayla Rivera: It'S Not Rocket Science (HBO)

Room 104, Series Finale (HBO)

October 10:

Cats, 2019 (HBO)

October 12:

Ghosts, Season 2

October 15:

Detention Adventure, Season 2

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, HBO Max Original Premiere

West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote will feature a special theatrical stage presentation of the “Hartsfield’s Landing” episode from the show’s third season.

October 16:

La Odisea De Los Giles (Aka Heroic Losers) (HBO)

The Perfect Weapon, Documentary Special Premiere (HBO)

Based on a best-selling book by New York Times national security correspondent David E. Sanger, The Perfect Weapon explores the rise of cyber conflict as the primary way nations now compete with and sabotage one another.

October 17:

David Byrne's American Utopia, Special Event Premiere (HBO)

Directed by Academy Award and Emmy®-winner Spike Lee, presents a one-of-a-kind, dynamic film that gives audiences access to Byrne’s electrifying critically acclaimed Broadway show that played to sold-out, record-breaking audiences.

October 18:

Lovecraft Country, Season Finale (HBO)

The Vow, Docuseries Finale (HBO)

October 20:

Smurfs, Season 3

October 21:

537 Votes, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

537 VOTES details how the international custody battle over six-year old Elian Gonzalez triggered a political earthquake in Miami-Dade County in 2000, swaying the outcome of the presidential election. After election day, with the margin of victory hinged on Florida, George W. Bush won the presidency by a mere 537 votes.

October 22:

Equal, HBO Max Original Docu Series Premiere

HBO Max pays tribute to the epic origin stories of the LGBTQ+ movement with EQUAL, a masterful four-part docu-series that captures the gripping and true backstories of the leaders and unsung heroes, pre-Stonewall, who changed the course of American history through their tireless activism.

October 23:

How To With John Wilson, Season 1 Premiere (HBO Original)

In a uniquely hilarious odyssey of self-discovery and cultural observation, Wilson covertly and obsessively films the lives of his fellow New Yorkers while attempting to give everyday advice on relatable topics.

October 24:

Emma., 2020 (HBO)

October 25:

The Undoing, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

The limited series follows Grace (Nicole Kidman) and Jonathan Fraser (Hugh Grant), who are living the only lives they ever wanted for themselves. Overnight, a chasm opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and her family.

October 27:

Ghosts, Season 2

It: Chapter Two, 2017 (HBO)

John Lewis: Good Trouble, 2020

Using a mix of contemporary interviews, cinéma verité and rare archival footage, JOHN LEWIS: GOOD TROUBLE, directed by Dawn Porter and executive produced by CNN Films, chronicles the late Rep. John Lewis’ more than 60 years of social activism and legislative action on civil rights, health care reform, human rights, and his work on securing voting rights for all Americans.

The Soul Of America, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

A documentary film based on Jon Meacham’s 2018 bestseller, illuminates our present-day, fraught political reality by exploring historical challenges of the past such as the women’s suffrage movement, the incarceration of Japanese Americans, McCarthyism, and the struggle to pass Civil Rights legislation in the 1960s. All were instances in which “our better angels” battled against the forces of hatred and division that are recurring themes in American life. Directed by Katie Davison, produced by George Kunhardt and Teddy Kunhardt, executive produced by Peter Kunhardt.

October 28:

Burning Ojai: Our Fire Story (HBO)

October 29:

Vida Perfecta, Season 1

October 30:

Mano De Obra (Aka Workforce) (HBO)

October 31:

Black Christmas, 2019 (HBO)