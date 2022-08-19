Everything New on Prime Video in September

Amazon is hoping its subscribers are interested in a return visit to Middle-earth. They’re about to launch one of the biggest TV shows ever created; a massive series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings. The new show, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, is set prior to the events of Tolkien’s novels and Peter Jackson’s films, and tells the story of an earlier age on Middle-earth. The show has garnered headlines for its epic scope and budget, with Amazon spending hundreds of millions of dollars on multiple seasons.

Your first chance to see it arrives in September, along with other new originals like Prisma and September Mornings. You’ll also be able to catch up with a slew of older films like The Silence of the Lambs,

and the entire run of TV’s Friday Night Lights. (Texas forever.)

Here’s everything coming to Amazon’s Prime Video in September:

TV Shows

AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1

American Ninja Warrior S12-13 (2022)

Friday Night Lights S1-S5 (2007)

Texicanas (2019)

WAGS Miami S1-S2 (2022)

AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 2

*The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (2022)

AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 7

He Is Psychometric (2019)

Prison Playbook (2017)

Reply 1988 (2015)

Reply 1994 (2013)

Search: WWW (2019)

Signal (2016)

The Crowned Clown (2019)

AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 15

*Thursday Night Football (2022)

AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 21

*Prisma (2022)

AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 23

*September Mornings S2 (2022)

AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 30

*Jungle (2022)

*Un Extraño Enemigo S2 (2022)

Movies

AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1

21 Grams (2004)

23:59 (2011)

A Family Thing (1996)

The Adjustment Bureau (2011)

The Adventures of Buckraoo Banzai Across The 8th Dimension (1984)

American Beauty (1999)

American Ninja (1985)

American Ninja 2: The Confrontation (1987)

American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt (1989)

American Ninja 4: The Annihilation (1991)

An American Werewolf in London (1981)

Apartment 143 (2012)

Autumn in New York (2000)

Bad Influence (1990)

Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)

Black Sunday (1977)

Blair Witch 2: The Book of Shadows (2000)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Cabin Fever (2003)

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (2009)

The Clan (2015)

Cold Creek Manor (2003)

Crazy Heart (2010)

The Descent (2006)

The Dilemma (2011)

Dust 2 Glory (2017)

Employee Of The Month (2006)

Europa Report (2013)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

Failure to Launch (2006)

Fight Club (1999)

Frontera (2014)

The Ghost And The Darkness (1996)

Gorky Park (1983)

Hard Eight (1997)

He Got Game (1998)

Heartburn (1986)

Here Comes the Devil (2012)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

I Saw The Devil (2010)

I’m Still Here (2010)

In Time (2011)

Instructions Not Included (2013)

Intersection (1994)

Jason’s Lyric (1994)

Juan of the Dead (2012)

Legally Blonde (2001)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)

Let the Right One In (2008)

The Lifeguard (2013)

Love Story (1970)

Loving Pablo (2018)

Mandrill (2009)

The Mod Squad (1999)

Moonlight & Valentino (1995)

Mother! (2017)

The Motorcycle Diaries (2004)

Mr. Baseball (1992)

My Beautiful Laundrette (1986)

Night Falls on Manhattan (1997)

Open Water (2003)

The Out-of-Towners (1999)

The Package (1989)

Pulse (2005)

The Recruit (2003)

Reign of Fire (2002)

Rescue Dawn (2007)

Rings (2017)

Role Models (2008)

Role Models Unrated (2008)

Ronaldo (2015)

Rookie of the Year (1993)

Roxanne (1987)

The Sacrament (2013)

Save The Last Dance (2001)

Shattered (2022)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Sin Nombre (2009)

Skyfall (2012)

Staying Alive (1983)

Superstar (1999)

Support Your Local Sheriff (1969)

The Transporter (2002)

Trollhunter (2011)

Uncommon Valor (1983)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

Van Wilder: Freshman Year (2009)

Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008)

Wanted (2008)

War of The Worlds (2005)

Weekend at Bernie’s (1989)

We’re No Angels (1955)

Wild Bill (1995)

The Young Victoria (2010)

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)

AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 9

Aline (2022)

*Flight / Risk (2022)

AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 16

Dog (2022)

Firebird (2022)

*Goodnight Mommy (2022)

The Outfit (2022)

AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 19

Heatwave (2022)

AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 23

Firestarter (2022)

Memory (2022)

AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 27

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 30

Ambulance (2022)|

*My Best Friend’s Exorcism (2022)

