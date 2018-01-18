Alicia Vikander Hangs Tough in New ‘Tomb Raider’ Trailer

Among this year’s collection of blockbusters is one that has the potential to truly surprise audiences: Tomb Raider, starring Alicia Vikander as the iconic eponymous video game hero — who does a little more hanging off of and jumping over things than any actual tomb raiding in the latest trailer for the upcoming reboot, directed by Roar Uthaug. (If nothing else, this movie boasts the director with the coolest name ever.)

A fairly ripped Vikander headlines the reboot, which centers on Lara Croft’s quest to uncover the truth behind her father’s mysterious death, which leads her on an incredibly dangerous — and action-packed — adventure. She’s joined by Daniel Wu (from AMC’s Into the Badlands) on a journey that takes her to an island where we meet our villain, played by master antagonist Walton Goggins.

Goggins aside, the new trailer shows off some pretty thrilling action shots, like Lara jumping into a tumultuous ocean and precariously hanging off of cliffs and such — though the movie does seem a little too much like Lara Croft’s Daddy Issues.

Here’s the official synopsis for Tomb Raider, which also stars Dominic West:

Lara Croft (Alicia Vikander) is the fiercely independent daughter of an eccentric adventurer who vanished when she was scarcely a teen. Now a young woman of 21 without any real focus or purpose, Lara navigates the chaotic streets of trendy East London as a bike courier, barely making the rent, and takes college courses, rarely making it to class. Determined to forge her own path, she refuses to take the reins of her father’s global empire just as staunchly as she rejects the idea that he’s truly gone. Advised to face the facts and move forward after seven years without him, even Lara can’t understand what drives her to finally solve the puzzle of his mysterious death.

Tomb Raider hits theaters on March 16.