Everything New on Netflix in October 2024

A new Tomb Raider animated series is coming to Netflix in October.

The highlights of Netflix’s October 2024 offerings include Starting 5, a new documentary series behind-the-scenes of the NBA with five of its current stars. There’s also new seasons of Chef’s Table and Love Is Blind, a Bad Guys Halloween special, new comedy specials starring Ali Wong and Hasan Minhaj, and that Tomb Raider show, which features the voice of Haylet Atwell as Lara Croft.

Here’s the full lineup of everything coming to Netflix in October:

Avail. 10/1/24

Making It in Marbella -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Swedish agents at the luxury real estate firm Homerun Brokers compete for the best listings in Spain's high-end holiday destination Marbella.

Tim Dillon: This Is Your Country -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Comedian Tim Dillon chats with everyday Americans about cryptocurrency, OnlyFans and other outrageous issues they face in this comedy unscripted special.

21 Jump Street

22 Jump Street

8 Mile

As Above, So Below

The Birds

Boyz n the Hood

Bridesmaids

Brüno

Cinderella Man

Couples Retreat

Elysium

Escape Plan

Get Him to the Greek

The Girl Next Door

Halloween (2018)

It Chapter Two

Jarhead

Judy

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 3

Legion

Marnie

Psycho

Psycho II

Red Dragon

Robin Hood (2010)

Robin Hood (2018)

Salt

Scarface

The Sentinel

Till Death

Two Weeks Notice

Unfriended

Wipeout: Batch 4

Yellowjackets: Season 1

You're Next

Avail. 10/2/24

Chef's Table: Noodles -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

“Chef’s Table: Noodles" will take viewers on a delectable journey across the globe, exploring the rich and diverse world of noodles through the eyes of four masterful chefs. This season celebrates the cultural significance and culinary artistry of noodles, offering a deep dive into both traditional and innovative techniques.

Love Is Blind: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES

A new group of singles enters the pods, ready to abandon superficial judgments and face possible heartbreak to find true love and lasting commitments.

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 5 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A legendary UFO crash, a puzzling double homicide and a chilling supernatural investigation anchor this collection of unsolved mysteries.

Avail. 10/3/24

The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The crafty Bad Guys crew embarks on a high-stakes Halloween heist to swipe a priceless amulet from a spooky mansion. What could go wrong?

Blue Box -- NETFLIX ANIME

Badminton player Taiki has always admired basketball star Chinatsu from afar. But one spring day, a surprising turn brings them unexpectedly close.

Heartstopper: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Charlie and Nick are ready to take things to the next level. As they grow closer in every way, they face their relationship's biggest challenge yet.

Trouble -- NETFLIX FILM

Wrongfully convicted of murder, a clumsy electronics salesman faces police corruption and criminal conspiracies in an attempt to prove his innocence.

Avail. 10/4/24

The Amazing Digital Circus: Season 1 (episodes 1-3)

CTRL -- NETFLIX FILM

Nella and Joe are the perfect influencer couple. But when he cheats on her, she turns to an AI app to erase him from her life — until it takes control.

IT'S WHAT'S INSIDE -- NETFLIX FILM

A group of friends gather for a pre-wedding party that descends into an existential nightmare when an estranged friend arrives with a mysterious game that awakens long-hidden secrets, desires, and grudges.

The Platform 2 -- NETFLIX FILM

After a mysterious leader imposes his law in a brutal system of vertical cells, a new arrival battles against a dubious food distribution method.

S.W.A.T.: Season 7

Avail. 10/5/24

Ranma1/2 -- NETFLIX ANIME

Akane Tendo meets her new fiancé, Ranma Saotome, a martial arts prodigy with a twist: he magically transforms into a girl upon touching cold water.

Avail. 10/7/24

The Menendez Brothers -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In 1996, Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted for the murders of their parents in what became one of the most famous criminal cases of the late 20th century. For the first time in 30 years, and in their own words, both brothers revisit the trial that shocked the nation.

Avail. 10/8/24

Ali Wong: Single Lady -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

After a whirlwind couple of years, Ali Wong returns to the stage to dish on the highs, lows and surprises of dating post-divorce.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Dinner Time Live With David Chang: Holiday Edition -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Chef David Chang says, “99% of all cooking on television and social media is a lie,” and he’s ready to show the world how it’s really done and he’s doing it all live! Join David as he personally cooks for his celebrity friends in his kitchen in downtown Los Angeles. It’s a VIP experience where the meal, the mishaps, and the conversation all unfold in real time. No food swap-outs, no food stylists, just real how-to culinary secrets and recipes from a world-renowned chef who’s cooking live!

Avail. 10/9/24

Deceitful Love -- NETFLIX SERIES

After turning 60, a wealthy woman suddenly falls in love with an attractive and much younger man, but her family raises doubts about his intentions.

Love Is Blind: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

A new group of singles enters the pods, ready to abandon superficial judgments and face possible heartbreak to find true love and lasting commitments.

Starting 5 -- NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

This captivating sports series follows Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards, LeBron James, Domantas Sabonis and Jayson Tatum throughout the 2023-24 NBA season.

The Secret of the River -- NETFLIX SERIES

When a young boy arrives in a small Mexican village, an unlikely friendship blossoms with a local kid — and a dark secret seals their bond forever.

Avail. 10/10/24

Girl Haunts Boy

The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

In a retrospective mockumentary, a current-day Erşan Kuneri reflects back on his life and body of work as a prolific pioneer of erotic cinema.

Love Is Blind, Habibi -- NETFLIX SERIES

Celebrity couple Elham Ali and Khaled Saqr host this social experiment, where Arab singles connect and commit to marriage — before meeting face-to-face.

Outer Banks Season 4: Part 1 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Pogues return home with the gold and start living their best life, but it's not long before they're back to doing what they do best, hunting for treasure, with higher stakes and more to lose.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft -- NETFLIX SERIES

Thrust into a high-stakes chase around the world, fearless adventurer Lara Croft confronts her traumatic past while unraveling an ancient mystery.

Avail. 10/11/24

In Her Place -- NETFLIX FILM

After Chilean writer María Carolina Geel murders her lover, the case captivates shy court actuary Mercedes, sparking a connection between the two women.

Lonely Planet -- NETFLIX FILM

At an idyllic writers retreat in Morocco, a newly single novelist finds an unexpected connection with a younger man who's reevaluating his life choices. Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth star in this seductive romantic drama from writer-director Susannah Grant ("Erin Brockovich").

Scream

Uprising -- NETFLIX FILM

In the Joseon Dynasty, two friends who grew up together — one the master and one the servant — reunite post-war as enemies on opposing sides.

Avail. 10/12/24

A Quiet Place Part II

A Virtuous Business -- NETFLIX SERIES

In search of purpose, opportunity and independence, four rural women start an adult products business in 1992 — embarking on a journey of self-discovery.

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Avail. 10/14/24

Mighty Monsterwheelies -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Inspired by iconic movie monsters like Dracula and the Mummy, but with a Frankenstein-sized twist: These vehicle heroes are here to help — not scare!

Avail. 10/15/24

Abandoned

All American: Homecoming: Season 3

Detroiters: Seasons 1-2

Comedy Revenge -- NETFLIX SERIES

Hosted by legendary comedian Lee Kyeong-kyu, 18 comedy powerhouses compete in an all-out battle of hilarity once again — let the giggles begin!

Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Comedian and actor Rachel Bloom muses on birth, death, cosmic uncertainty and pungent trees in this whimsical and reflective musical comedy special.

Avail. 10/16/24

Ancient Apocalypse: The Americas -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Graham Hancock explores the Americas in search of a prehistoric society whose ancient knowledge has been passed down and spread across the continents.

I AM A KILLER: Season 5 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From a man who killed his grandmother to an armed robber who claims he didn't know his gun was loaded, convicted murderers recall their crimes firsthand.

Justice -- NETFLIX FILM

A young detective seeks the help of a discharged police officer, giving him the chance to reclaim his old life in exchange for solving a bank raid case.

Love Is Blind: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

A new group of singles enters the pods, ready to abandon superficial judgments and face possible heartbreak to find true love and lasting commitments.

Selma

Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Kirat falls for a man she meets online, only to get swept up in a virtual relationship that upends her life for years, in this shocking documentary.

Untapped: Closing America's Opportunity Gap

Avail. 10/17/24

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance -- NETFLIX ANIME

Eleven months into the One Year War in U.C.0079, top Zaku II pilot Captain Solari faces the Earth Federation’s new lethal weapon: the mobile suit Gundam.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

New dinos. New dangers. New allies. The Camp Fam goes global on a search for answers — and an elusive villain — that takes them all over the world.

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Mickey takes on a personal and potentially dangerous case when he defends the person accused of murdering Gloria Dayton, his friend and former client.

Outside -- NETFLIX FILM

A family retreats to an isolated farm during a zombie outbreak, but years of painful secrets take a toll as they navigate their desolate world.

The Shadow Strays -- NETFLIX FILM

Skilled in the art of killing, a young assassin defies her mentor to save a boy from a ruthless crime syndicate — and she'll destroy anyone in her path.

Avail. 10/18/24

Ghost Hunters: Seasons 10-11

Happiness Is -- NETFLIX SERIES

Turning forty was meant to be a low-key event for Princess, but when her best friend throws her an unforgettable party, her entire world is shaken up.

Join or Die

The Man Who Loved UFOs -- NETFLIX FILM

In late 1980s Argentina, a reporter’s investigation into alien activity is nearly halted by a lack of evidence — until he decides to fabricate his own.

The Turnaround -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The documentary short tells the story of Philadelphia Phillies’ superfan Jon McCann, who helped inspire an unlikely 2023 standing ovation for Phillies shortstop Trea Turner, which helped turn the team around after hitting a major roadblock.

Woman of the Hour -- NETFLIX FILM

An aspiring actress crosses paths with a prolific serial killer in '70s LA when they're cast on an episode of "The Dating Game." Based on a true story.

Yintah -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In this documentary, two Indigenous women and their clans fight to save their land — and history — from being destroyed by an energy company's pipeline.

Avail. 10/19/24

American Ninja Warrior: Ninja vs. Ninja: Season 3

American Ninja Warrior: Season 14

Avail. 10/21/24

Book Club

Kung Fu Panda 4

Avail. 10/22/24

Escape at Dannemora: Season 1

Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

In this provocative, hilarious, and at times unhinged hour, Minhaj is back in full force, tackling politics, misguided self-improvement, and the challenges of life with young kids and aging parents.

Avail. 10/23/24

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Gotham crew goes all-in on the luxury car market, but keeping buyers happy while maintaining a creative edge may be their biggest challenge yet.

The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox -- NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

This definitive docuseries chronicles the Red Sox's journey to their first World Series title in 86 years via interviews with star players and personnel.

Family Pack -- NETFLIX FILM

When an old card game comes to life, a family jumps back in time to a medieval village where they must unmask werewolves to secure their return home.

Love Is Blind: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episode)

A new group of singles enters the pods, ready to abandon superficial judgments and face possible heartbreak to find true love and lasting commitments.

This is the Zodiac Speaking -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In this true-crime docuseries, a family searching for answers shares clues and eye-opening testimonies about the prime suspect in the Zodiac murders.

Avail. 10/24/24

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black -- NETFLIX SERIES

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black follows two women leading very different lives. While Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams) is struggling to make a living after her mother kicked her out, and Mallory (Crystle Stewart) is running a successful business, they find themselves entangled in each other’s lives.

Territory -- NETFLIX SERIES

When the world's largest cattle station is left without a clear heir, rival factions descend as a fierce generational struggle upends the land's future.

Avail. 10/25/24

Don't Move -- NETFLIX FILM

A grieving woman hoping to find solace deep in an isolated forest encounters a stranger who injects her with a paralytic agent. As the agent gradually takes over her body, she must run, hide, and fight for her life before her entire nervous system shuts down.

Hellbound: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

As the chaos deepens, lawyer Min Hyejin, The New Truth and Arrowheads get entangled anew amid the sudden resurrections of the formerly condemned.

Hijack '93 -- NETFLIX FILM

In an effort to dismantle their military-backed government, four men hijack an airplane, leveraging passengers onboard in the name of social change.

The Last Night at Tremore Beach -- NETFLIX SERIES

When a tormented pianist is struck by lightning, he begins having perilous visions of his future and a deadly threat seems to loom over his loved ones.

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The secret life of a young World of Warcraft gamer is vividly reimagined when his online friends contact his family after his death.

Simone Biles Rising Part 2 -- NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Follow gymnast Simone Biles as she balances her personal life, mental health journey and training ahead of a highly anticipated return to the Olympics.

Avail. 10/28/24

Blippi's Ultimate Bounce House Challenges: Season 1

Blippi's Wonderful Talent Show

Avail. 10/29/24

Botched: Seasons 2-3

Tom Papa: Home Free -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

From the sheer bliss of a hot shower to the saucy joys of an empty nest, Tom Papa tackles aging, parenthood and more in this witty comedy special.

Avail. 10/30/24

Go Ahead, Brother -- NETFLIX SERIES

A dismissed special ops officer struggles to adapt to his new role in retail security — until he spots a way to solve his financial troubles.

The Law According to Lidia Poët: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

As Lidia continues to advocate for equality, the arrival of a new prosecutor shakes her world and Enrico considers a major change in his vocation.

The Manhattan Alien Abduction -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A woman claims to have been abducted from her bedroom in Manhattan. This docuseries explores whether it was an elaborate hoax — or proof of alien life.

Martha -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Through intimate and revealing interviews with the icon herself and those from her inner circle, R.J. Cutler's definitive documentary on Martha Stewart traces her rise from teenage model to her reign as the original influencer and America’s first self-made female billionaire.

Time Cut -- NETFLIX FILM

A teen in 2024 accidentally time-travels to 2003, days before a masked killer murders her sister. Can she change the past without destroying the future?

Avail. 10/31/24

The Diplomat: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

When a London bombing shatters her world, US diplomat Kate Wyler faces the ultimate test as her suspicions reach the top levels of the British government.

Murder Mindfully -- NETFLIX SERIES

When mafia lawyer Björn attends a mindfulness class to find a better work-life balance, he discovers surprising new coping strategies — including murder.

