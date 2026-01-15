‘Tomb Raider’ Series Debuts First Look at Sophie Turner’s Lara Croft

Tomb Raider is back.

That’s Sophie Turner, in her first official photo as the latest Lara Croft. She will star in a Tomb Raider TV series coming to Prime Video on Amazon. The show recently went into production.

The show was created by Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who is also serving as co-showrunner with Chad Hodge. In addition to Turner in the lead role, the series’ cast includes Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, Martin Bobb-Semple, Jack Bannon, John Heffernan, Bill Paterson, Paterson Joseph, Sasha Luss, Juliette Motamed, Celia Imrie, and August Wittgenstein.

Here is the full image of Turner as Lara Croft, which, according to Amazon, was supposedly “captured on the backlot of the Tomb Raider production stages.”

The bare-bones plot description of the show provided by Amazon reads...

The Prime Video series Tomb Raider is based on the iconic Tomb Raider video game franchise, which follows the adventures of world-famous archaeologist and adventurer Lara Croft.

Turner is the third actress to portray Lara Croft in live-action. Angelina Jolie headlined two Tomb Raider movies in the 2000s (Lara Croft: Tomb Raider in 2001 and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider — The Cradle of Life in 2003), and Alicia Vikander played her in a single prequel film in 2018 simply called Tomb Raider.

The Croft character, an Indiana Jones-type in much shorter shorts, debuted with the original Tomb Raider game from 1996. An immediate hit, she’s rarely gone more than a few years without a new game since; the Tomb Raider Wikipedia page (which is never wrong) lists no less than 25 different entries in the series, including two upcoming titles, 2026’s Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis and 2027’s Tomb Raider: Catalyst.

