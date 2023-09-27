The Tomb Raider film series appears to have sputtered out for the second time, but fans of Lara Croft now have a brand new TV series to look forward to — this one animated and coming to Netflix in the near future.

The series, officially titled Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, was just announced by Netflix as part of their first “DROP 01” event hyping a whole slew of animated content on the service. Some of the stuff they showed off had previously been announced by this new Tomb Raider series was a surprise. Hayley Atwell of Agent Carter fame will voice Lara on the series.

Not only did they reveal the existence of the show, they also premiered the first teaser for it as well:

The very first Tomb Raider game debuted in 1996; since then, it has remained one of the most famous and top-selling of all gaming franchises. It was previously a film franchise starring Angelina Jolie, who made two Lara Croft films, and Alicia Vikander, who made one Tomb Raider prequel/reboot in 2018.

Here is the animated Tomb Raider series’ official synopsis via Netflix:

Picking up after the events of the highly successful Tomb Raider videogame Survivor trilogy as told in 2013’s Tomb Raider, 2015’s Rise of the Tomb Raider, and 2018’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the animated series will chart the globetrotting heroine’s next chapter as she takes on the role of the iconic tomb raider that she is destined to become. Twenty-five years after her first game appeared, Lara Croft continues to explore new territory.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft will premiere on Netflix in 2024.

