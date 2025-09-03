Sophie Turner has been cast as Lara Croft in Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming Tomb Raider series.

“I am thrilled beyond measure to be playing Lara Croft. She’s such an iconic character, who means so much to so many – and I am giving everything I’ve got. They’re massive shoes to fill, following in the steps of Angelina [Jolie] and Alicia [Vikander] with their powerhouse performances, but with Phoebe at the helm, we (and Lara) are all in very safe hands. I can’t wait for you all to see what we have cooking,” Turner said in a statement released this week.

“I’m so excited to announce the formidable Sophie Turner as our Lara alongside this phenomenal creative team. It’s not very often you get to make a show of this scale with a character you grew up loving. Everyone on board is wildly passionate about Lara and are all as outrageous, brave, and hilarious as she is. Get your artifacts out… Croft is coming,” showrunner Phoebe Waller-Bridge added.

According to Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, the series promises to “honor the beloved Tomb Raider legacy while delivering fresh adventures to fans worldwide.”

Rumors that Turner was up for the lead role as the beloved adventurer-archeologist first emerged in late 2024.

The series, which was announced three years ago and officially green lit in May 2024, will begin production on January 19, 2026, according to Deadline.

Waller-Bridge will write and executive produce the show for Amazon MGM Studios under her deal with the studio.

Jonathan Van Tulleken (Shōgun) has been tapped to direct and co-executive produce alongside Waller-Bridge and newly added co-executive producer/co-showrunner Chad Hodge (Wayward Pines).

Turner is best known for her role as Sansa Stark in HBO’s hit high fantasy series Game of Thrones, based on the book series of the same name from author George R. R. Martin.

The TV series will be based on the long-running Tomb Raider video game franchise, which launched with Tomb Raider in 1996 and currently includes 12 mainline games, not including spinoffs and remakes.

Tomb Raider was brought to the big screen in 2001’s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, with Angelina Jolie as the titular character. She reprised the role for a sequel in 2003 titled Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life. Tomb Raider, a reboot starring Alicia Vikander, was released in 2018.

Amazon’s Tomb Raider series will be the first time the character has been the focus of a live-action show.

An animated series titled Revisioned: Tomb Raider and an anime called Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft were released in 2007 and 2024, respectively.

