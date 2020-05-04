A New ‘Twilight’ Book Will Be Released This Summer

At long last, Twilighters will be graced with Stephanie Meyer’s long-anticipated novel Midnight Sun, to be released this summer. The Twilight companion piece starts from the very beginning, this time telling the story from Edward’s point of view. That’s right, we finally get to find out what’s going on inside Edward’s chiseled, sparkling head. But let’s be honest, a lot of Edward’s thoughts are bound to be others’ thoughts, considering he has the power to read minds. Except for Bella’s, of course. According to the book’s official description:

This unforgettable tale as told through Edward’s eyes takes on a new and decidedly dark twist. Meeting beautiful, mysterious Bella is both the most intriguing and unnerving event he has experienced in his long life as a vampire. As we learn more fascinating details about Edward’s past and the complexity of his inner thoughts, we understand why this is the defining struggle of his life. How can he let himself fall in love with Bella when he knows that he is endangering her life?"

It’s been nearly eight years since Twilight ended its monstrously successful film franchise. Will this newly published Twilight material open up the possibility for more movies? Will we get more of Robert Pattinson’s expertly-tousled, gravity-defying hair? If a movie adaptation does happen, it most likely wouldn’t star the original cast.

As many Twi-hard fans already know, Midnight Sun was supposed to be released ages ago. But in 2008, 12 chapters of the unfinished novel were leaked online, causing a distraught Meyer to step away from the project indefinitely. In 2015, Meyer published a different novel, Life and Death: Twilight Reimagined, in honor of the first book’s 10th anniversary. The story gender-swaps the roles of Bella and Edward, introducing us to Beufort Swan and Edythe Cullen. Still, fans couldn’t help but pine for Midnight Sun. Now, that work will finally come to fruition — even though we already know a great deal of what happens in it.