Daniel Craig ’s much-lauded reign as Agent 007 is nearing its end, as it looks like the still-untitled Bond 25 will be his last outing as the character. Back when we still weren’t sure whether Craig would return for the 25th film, a pretty large contingent of people started campaigning for a non-white and/or non-male actor for James Bond, so much so that a few of the actors in question have been repeatedly asked if they’ve been in talks. So far, no one’s saying anything, but producer Barbara Broccoli is keeping her options open.

These films tend to reflect the times so we always try to push the envelope a little bit. Anything is possible. Right now it’s Daniel Craig, and I’m very happy with Daniel Craig, but who knows what the future will bring?

Everyone from Idris Elba to Charlize Theron to Natalie Dormer has been speculated about by fans who are itching for the series to try something different. Sure, the theories have their detractors, mostly from more purist fans who would rather have the series stick to its roots (except, well, Bond is Scottish, and the actor playing him hasn’t been Scottish for years, so, so much for purism). If another shape-shifting British institution can become a woman this year, what might the future hold for Bond? The internet already called enough attention to that Rihanna-Lupita Nyong’o spy thriller meme that a studio is actually making it happen, so the future of Bond might look a little less white and male.