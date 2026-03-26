Netflix subscribers: You’re going to be very busy in April. The streaming service is debuting a whole mess of new films and series next month.

That includes Apex, a survival thriller starring Charlize Theron and Taron Egerton, and Man on Fire, based on the novel that also inspired the famous Denzel Washington film. (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II now stars in the lead role.) Plus the return of Beef, Zach Galifianakis hosts a gardening show, and Stranger Things gets its animated spinoff, Tales From ’85.

Here’s the full list of everything coming to Netflix in April 2026:

Avail. 4/1/26

Eat Pray Bark -- NETFLIX FILM

Five dog owners seek help with their naughty pups from a legendary teacher in the mountains — but it's not their furry friends who need to be trained.

The Giant Falls -- NETFLIX FILM

When his long-lost father resurfaces, a tour guide must navigate old wounds and confront a choice that will define both of their futures.

It Takes a Village -- NETFLIX FILM

When financial trouble forces Halina to call off her wedding, her friends and family decide to hatch a wild plan to bring in tourist money.

Love on the Spectrum: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES

New and familiar faces star in this heartfelt documentary series that follows singles on the autism spectrum as they search for true love.

Sarah Millican: Late Bloomer -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Sarah Millican charts her journey from awkward adolescent to confident comic, riffing on school bullies, communal showers and her own lady garden.

The Age of Adaline

Along Came Polly

American Gangster

Atonement

Bohemian Rhapsody

Everest

Happy's Place: Season 1

Hotel Transylvania 2

Kindergarten Cop

Lucy

Madagascar

Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Money Talks

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

St. Denis Medical: Season 1

The Wiz

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Avail. 4/2/26

Agent from Above -- NETFLIX SERIES

Bound by a deity's pact, Han Chieh fights demons on Earth. When he uncovers an old enemy's plan for a second invasion, he must fight to save humanity.

Alkhallat+: The Series: Desert Rules -- NETFLIX SERIES

Spanning from the desert to the city, this offbeat comedy anthology tells unique tales of desire, ambition… and those tempted enough to seek them out.

The Bad Guys: The Series: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The Bad Guys are aiming for an all-time crime streak. But to get to icon status, they'll have to dodge copycats, crime stoppers — and each other.

The Ramparts of Ice -- NETFLIX SERIES

Weighed down by memories she can’t shake, high schooler Koyuki Hikawa keeps everyone at arm's length — until three schoolmates draw her out of her shell.

Sins of Kujo -- NETFLIX SERIES

From thugs to yakuza, Taiza Kujo wields the law to defend society's worst. Fellow lawyer, Karasuma doubts his ethics but joins him in facing the abyss.

XO, Kitty: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

With her love life heating up, Kitty’s all set to kick off an iconic senior year. But will secrets, scandals and her own insecurities get in her way?

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Avail. 4/3/26

Bloodhounds: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Two young boxers gear up for another fight when a global syndicate running an illegal boxing league targets them and puts their loved ones at risk.

Feel My Voice -- NETFLIX FILM

As the only hearing member of a deaf family, a shy teen discovers her gift for singing, forcing her to choose between duty and finding her own path.

Gangs of Galicia: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

A shot at clearing her name brings Ana back to Galicia, but an emerging cartel threatens to ruin it all — if reuniting with Daniel doesn't do it first.

High Tides: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

As secrets swirl and rivalries resurface, the last chapter unfolds and Daan, Louise and Alex face a final power struggle that could destroy the Vandaels.

Maamla Legal Hai: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

As Tyagi begins his judgeship, Ananya scrambles to compete with an adversary while Mintu and Sujata face ups and downs in their new partnership.

The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

An intimate, arresting portrait of cyclist Moriah Wilson—raised by a fierce, loving family—whose singular drive becomes her superpower, carrying her to athletic brilliance and, devastatingly, toward a life cut short by murder. The search for her killer made national headlines in May 2022, as did the trial that followed.

Avail. 4/7/26

Beast

Sheng Wang: Purple -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Sheng Wang returns for his second Netflix stand-up special, Sheng Wang: Purple, directed by Ali Wong (Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy). In this special filmed at the Warner Theater in Washington D.C., Sheng delves into what it means to be a grown-up and explores ordinary life moments: sharing prized berries with your friends' kids, cooking with shallots, braving the ghosts in your house, finding joy in nature and much more.

Untold: Chess Mates -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

How did a match between chess grandmasters devolve into a bizarre scandal about anal beads? This documentary digs into the stranger-than-fiction story.

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Avail. 4/8/26

Trust Me: The False Prophet -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In this true-crime documentary, a cult expert and filmmaker infiltrate a polygamist sect to expose a self-proclaimed prophet and bring him to justice.

Avail. 4/9/26

18th Rose -- NETFLIX FILM

A spirited teen dreaming of the perfect debut makes a deal with a lonely newcomer, but unexpected feelings and revelations may shatter their plans.

Bandi -- NETFLIX SERIES

After their mother's death, a group of orphaned siblings in Martinique struggles to get by, driving some of them toward crime as a way to stay together.

Big Mistakes -- NETFLIX SERIES

Two deeply incapable siblings are blackmailed into the world of organized crime.

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Avail. 4/10/26

Scream (2022)

Temptation Island: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Four couples at a crossroads test their bond by splitting up and sharing a villa with alluring singles looking for love in this steamy reality series.

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Thrash -- NETFLIX FILM

When a Category 5 hurricane decimates a coastal town, the storm surge brings devastation, chaos and something far more frightening: hungry sharks.

Turn of the Tide: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

In this thrilling finale, the friends are on a quest for justice — defying the authorities and fighting gangs for a better future in Rabo de Peixe.

Avail. 4/11/26

A Quiet Place Part II

Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Tyson Fury is back. The former heavyweight champion returns to boxing for a Ring showdown with Arslanbek Makhmudov live from the United Kingdom.

Avail. 4/12/26

At Home With The Furys: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Tyson and Paris are back for another round of family life in Morecambe, as they juggle raising teens with a knockout offer of a return to the ring.

Avail. 4/13/26

America: Our Defining Hours

American Godfathers: The Five Families

The Booze, Bets and Sex That Built America

Halloween Ends|

The Men Who Built America: Frontiersmen

Noah Kahan: Out of Body -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

After rocketing to global fame, singer-songwriter Noah Kahan returns to his Vermont roots to get back in tune with himself in this candid documentary.

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Avail. 4/14/26

Crooks: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Two years after their fateful heist, Charly and Joseph are back in action as the elusive coin sparks new rivalries in Bangkok and Vienna.

Untold: Jail Blazers -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Volatile players. Criminal charges. National headlines. Portland's championship-caliber NBA team implodes spectacularly in this unflinching documentary.

Avail. 4/15/26

Fake Profile: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

A dream honeymoon in paradise turns deadly as Camila and Miguel befriend a mysterious millionaire couple while a vengeful ex‑con and a killer hunt them.

Made with Love -- NETFLIX SERIES

To save her mother's restaurant, ambitious chef Luka has no choice but to work alongside talented newcomer Dennis. The only catch? She hates him.

Million Dollar Secret: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Fourteen strangers enter a glamorous lakeside estate and in each of their rooms is a mysterious box. Thirteen of these boxes are empty but one contains $1,000,000, and it's for that guest to keep — as long as they keep their identity hidden. This season, the stakes are higher than ever as players face trickier agendas, grueling challenges and navigate the ever-changing game of deception. Do they have what it takes to keep their Million Dollar Secret?

The Law According to Lidia Poët: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

An old friend's unexpected return embroils Lidia in a high-profile court case that upends her discreet love life and threatens the fight for equality.

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Avail. 4/16/26

BEEF: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

At an elite country club, two young employees film an alarming fight between their boss and his wife — and ignite a blackmail war neither side can win.

Dandelion -- NETFLIX SERIES

At an afterlife agency where angels guide lingering souls, Tetsuo and Misaki take on any challenge to help the dead find peace in their own offbeat style.

Ronaldinho: The One and Only -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This series follows the life and career of Brazilian soccer star Ronaldinho, tracing his journey from young prodigy to global sports icon.

Avail. 4/17/26

180 -- NETFLIX FILM

When an unexpected road rage incident puts his son in critical condition, an enraged father spirals down a dark path of emotional turmoil and vengeance.

A Gorilla Story: Told by David Attenborough -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Veteran naturalist Sir David Attenborough tells the story of a remarkable group of gorillas, from his first encounter in the '70s to the present day.

Alpha Males: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Solo living comes with chaos — and now the women in their lives are pursuing their own reinventions. Could man-only housing solve the friends' issues?

Roommates -- NETFLIX FILM

When college freshman Devon asks cool, confident Celeste to be her roommate, a blossoming friendship quickly spirals into a war of passive aggression.

Avail. 4/18/26

Denial

We Are All Trying Here -- NETFLIX SERIES

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Avail. 4/19/26

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Avail. 4/20/26

CoComelon Lane: Season 7 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

From the farmhouse to a parade float, JJ and friends find more ways to play and imagine while helping each other — and learning all about their feelings.

Funny AF with Kevin Hart -- NETFLIX SERIES

Netflix and global superstar Kevin Hart are on a mission to crown the next big name in stand-up with a new comedy competition series. Guided by Kevin Hart and a crew of comedy titans, this unfiltered, uncensored and unapologetic competition will pull back the curtain on the gritty, hilarious and often unpredictable path of a stand-up career.

Avail. 4/21/26

Unchosen -- NETFLIX SERIES

When a young mother from a sheltered cult crosses paths with a mysterious stranger, she embarks on a risky affair that awakens desires and dark secrets.

Untold: The Shooting at Hawthorne Hill -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A dispute between a dressage trainer and his student spirals into bloodshed and a surprising insanity defense in this twisty true-crime documentary.

Avail. 4/22/26

Lainey Wilson: Keepin' Country Cool -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Lainey Wilson: Keepin’ Country Cool follows Wilson as she redefines what it means to be a modern country star, proving that staying true to yourself can lead to major success. The film captures a pivotal moment in her career, exploring the country icon’s personal journey and chronicling her struggles and triumphs as she captivates fans on stage across the country.

Million Dollar Secret: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

Santita -- NETFLIX SERIES

Left in a wheelchair after a devastating crash, a rule-bending doctor tests the limits of love and control when her ex-fiancé abruptly reenters her life.

Sold Out on You -- NETFLIX SERIES

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This Is a Gardening Show -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This Is A Gardening Show is a refreshing and whimsical take on gardening, hosted by Zach Galifianakis. Rather than positioning himself as an expert, Galifianakis approaches the subject with curiosity and self-effacing humor, with the goal of learning alongside his audience and giving viewers valuable, accessible, and educational tools to use in their own gardens.

Avail. 4/23/26

Flunked -- NETFLIX SERIES

Eddy, a math genius and small-time crook, avoids jail-time by going undercover as a teacher. His mission: to identify the kid of a major criminal.

Running Point: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

With the championship in sight, Isla must summon all her heart and hustle to outmaneuver chaos in both the locker room and the boardroom.

Stranger Things: Tales From '85 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Winter. Hawkins. 1985. Welcome back to a town crawling with secrets, where beloved heroes are facing fresh mysteries... and an all-new breed of strange.

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Avail. 4/24/26

Apex -- NETFLIX FILM

A grieving woman pushing her limits on a solo adventure in the Australian wild is ensnared in a twisted game with a cunning killer who thinks she's prey.

Avail. 4/26/26

Supernova:Genesis -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Epic showdowns. Unforgettable performances. Celebrities and influencers trade punches and stars light up the stage in Mexico's wildest boxing spectacle.

Avail. 4/27/26

Straight to Hell -- NETFLIX SERIES

As Japan's most famous fortune teller, Kazuko Hosoki ruled TV and bestseller lists, but who was she behind rumors of spiritual scams and underworld ties?

Avail. 4/29/26

Je m’appelle Agneta -- NETFLIX FILM

Craving a fresh start, recently unemployed Agneta accepts an au pair gig in Provence that turns into an indulgent escape — and an unexpected awakening.

Million Dollar Secret: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

Should I Marry A Murderer? -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A fiancée turned key witness reveals how she stayed engaged to a man accused of murder while gathering evidence against him in this documentary series.

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Avail. 4/30/26

Man on Fire -- NETFLIX SERIES

Based on A.J. Quinnell's book series, Man on Fire tells the story of John Creasy. Once a high-functioning and skilled Special Forces Mercenary, known for surviving even the most desolate of situations, Creasy is now plagued with intense PTSD. Determined to overcome his personal demons, he sets out on a path to redemption. But, before he can adjust to this new life, he finds himself back in the fire, fighting harder than ever.

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