With No Time To Die premiering worldwide in less than a month, the founders of two popular James Bond fan sites are speaking up about the movie’s release date. In an open letter to the producers and distributors behind the 25th Bond film, these diehard fans are asking for No Time to Die’s release to be delayed until summer. The reason? Coronavirus. Co-founder of MI6-HQ James Page and founder of the James Bond Dossier David Leigh urged the studios to “put public health above marketing release schedules and the cost of canceling publicity events.”

Page and Leigh stated that by early April, the time of the movie’s release, “community spread of the virus is likely to be peaking in the United States.” And they believe that fact is bound to do some serious damage to No Time To Die’s box-office numbers. The letter continues: “There is a significant chance that cinemas will be closed, or their attendance severely reduced, by early April. Even if there are no legal restrictions on cinemas being open, to quote M in Skyfall, ‘How safe do you feel?’”

The letter’s final statement reasoned that delaying the movie should have little repercussions to the franchise as a whole. “We have all waited over 4 years for this film,” Page and Leigh wrote. “Another few months will not damage the quality of the film and only help the box-office for Daniel Craig’s final hurrah.”

What do you think? Would you risk going to see the newest Bond film in theaters if coronavirus becomes an epidemic in the U.S.? Should the studios push back No Time To Die after facing months of delays already?