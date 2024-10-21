‘Twisters’ Announces Streaming Premiere Date

Twisters is coming to streaming.

The sorta-sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Twister had a big run in theaters over the summer, grossing $267 million in U.S. theaters and $370 million internationally, making it one of the ten biggest films of the year worldwide. Now it’s set to debut on Peacock.

Starring Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones, and directed by Minari’s Lee Isaac Chung, Twisters follows a new generation of storm chasers looking to test high-tech equipment in the field (i.e. by driving headlong into tornados) in order to finally predict the paths of twisters, and thus save countless lives by giving people faster warnings when they’re headed their way.

The original film, directed by Jan de Bont, had a very similar premise, and starred the late Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt as a separated married couple who reunite to chase some tornados. Hunt did not appear in Twisters, but their big MacGuffin — a fancy tornado measuring device named Dorothy — did appear several times in the new film.

TWISTERS

I’m not sure I would call Twisters a classic — I’m not sure I would call the original Twister a classic, for that matter — but it was a pretty good time at the movies. As I wrote in a list of the summer movies of 2024...

Lee Isaac Chung’s Twisters was one of the more faithful sequels of the summer — in that it has most of the same strengths and weaknesses of the original Twister. The cast is great, the effects are solid, the tornado measuring technology is the most impractical nonsense imaginable, and the story structure demands the heroes fail over and over again until the last and most dramatic tornado.

Part of the pleasure of Twisters was seeing it on the big screen, and especially with a booming, seat-rocking sound system. How that will translate to watching the movie on TV I can’t say, but I’d definitely make sure my sound system is properly calibrated and turned all the way up before pressing play.

Twisters begins streaming on Peacock on November 15.

