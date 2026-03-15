There Was a Tie at the Oscars For Only the Seventh Time Ever

At the 98th Academy Awards, something happened that has only occurred a handful of times in the 97 previous Oscar shows: A tie.

Technically, there were two Best Live-Action Shorts in 2025, even though it does not make sense that there could two “best” of anything. So what! There was a tie! And when there is a tie, the Academy Awards does not take a second vote. They award both winners.

And thus this year the Best Live-Action Short went to both “The Singers” (no relation) and “Two People Exchanging Saliva.”

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READ MORE: The Full List of 2026 Oscar Winners

For the sake of trivia, here are the six previous ties in the history of the Academy Awards...

1932: Best Actor - Frederic March, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde and Wallace Beery, The Champ

1949: Best Documentary Short - “A Chance to Live” ad “So Much for So Little”

1968: Best Actress - Katharine Hepburn, A Lion in Winter and Barbra Streisand, Funny Girl

1986 - Best Documentary - Artie Shaw: Time Is All You’ve Got and Down and Out in America

1994 - Best Live Action Short - “Franz Kafka’s It’s a Wonderful Life” and “Trevor”

2012 - Best Sound Editing - Skyfall and Zero Dark Thirty

It must be noted that the first “tie” between March and Beery was actually not a tie. According to the Oscar website:

“Fredric March had one more vote than Wallace Beery, but rules at the time stated that if an achievement came within three votes of the winner, that achievement would also receive the award. The rules have since been changed, and only an exact match in totals would qualify as a tie.”

The full list of this year’s Academy Award winners can be found here.

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