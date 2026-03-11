Oscars Boost Security Measures Amid FBI Warnings About Iranian Drone Threats

Security at the 98th Academy Awards will be significantly tighter this year. The Oscars are ramping up security measures in the wake of stark FBI warnings regarding potential Iranian drone attacks against the state of California.

During a press conference Wednesday (March 11), Oscars telecast executive producer Raj Kapoor confirmed this year’s event will indeed include increased security precautions.

“We have the support of the FBI and the LAPD, and it’s a close collaboration. This show has to run like clockwork. But we want everybody that is coming to this show, that is witnessing the show, that is even a fan of the show when they’re standing outside the barricades, we want everybody to feel safe and protected and welcome, so it’s our job as a producing team to make sure that that translates,” Kapoor said in a statement to the media.

Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom mirrored Kapoor’s comments in a statement posted to X (formerly Twitter).

“I am in constant coordination with security and intelligence officials, including at the California Office of Emergency Services, to monitor potential threats to California — including those tied to the conflict in the Middle East … While we are not aware of any imminent threats at this time, we remain prepared for any emergency in our state,” he tweeted earlier this afternoon.

According to multiple reports, the FBI recently issued an urgent alert warning California authorities about potential retaliatory drone attacks by Iran, which has been in conflict with the U.S. since the end of February following President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s joint coordinated military strikes.

“We recently acquired information that as of early February 2026, Iran allegedly aspired to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles from an unidentified vessel off the coast of the United State Homeland, specifically against unspecified targets in California, in the event that the U.S. conducted strikes against Iran. We have no additional information on the timing, method, target, or perpetrators of this alleged attack,” the FBI-issued memo read, according to The Los Angeles Times.

The Oscars are set to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood Sunday night (March 15).

Hosted again by Conan O’Brien, the awards ceremony will air live beginning at 7PM E.T. on ABC. The show will also be available to stream on Hulu and Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV.

