2026 Oscars: The Full List of Winners

After a longer than usual awards season, the moment has finally arrived: The announcement of the winners for this year’s Academy Awards.

As expected, it was a two-film race for many of the biggest awards. One Battle After Another took home the top prize for Best Picture, along with five others, including Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Supporting Actor (Sean Penn), and the first-ever Best Casting award. Its main competition was Sinners, which won four Oscars, for Best Actor (Michael B. Jordan), Best Cinematography, Best Original Score and Best Original Screenplay for writer/director Ryan Coogler.

Other big winners for the night included Jessie Buckley, who won Best Actress for Hamnet and Amy Madigan, who won Best Supporting Actress for her unforgettably terrifying performance in Weapons. And, because there are apparently a lot of dads in the Academy, F1 is now an Oscar winner — for Best Sound.

There weren’t a ton of surprises, unless you perhaps count Penn beating Benicio Del Toro, Stellan Skarsgard, and Delroy Lindo for Best Supporting Actors. There was also a fair amount of love for Frankenstein, which took home Oscars for Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, and Best Production Design, giving it more Academy Awards than acclaimed films like Train Dreams and Marty Supreme, which both received a slew of nominations but walked away empty handed on the big night.

You can see the full list of this year’s Oscar winners below.

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Best Picture

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another - WINNER

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Director

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another - WINNER

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

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Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners - WINNER

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet - WINNER

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Emma Stone, Bugonia

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Best Supporting Actor

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo, Sinners

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another - WINNER

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Best Supporting Actress

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons - WINNER

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

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Best Original Screenplay

Blue Moon

It Was Just an Accident

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners - WINNER

Best Adapted Screenplay

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another - WINNER

Train Dreams

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Best Animated Feature

Arco

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters - WINNER

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best International Feature

The Secret Agent

It Was Just an Accident

Sentimental Value - WINNER

Sirat

The Voice of Hind Rajab

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Best Documentary

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

Mr. Nobody Against Putin - WINNER

The Perfect Neighbor

Best Documentary Short

“All the Empty Rooms” - WINNER

“Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud”

“Children No More: Were and Are Gone”

“The Devil Is Busy”

“Perfectly a Strangeness”

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Best Original Song

“Dear Me” from Diane Warren: Relentless

“Golden” from Kpop Demon Hunters - WINNER

“I Lied to You” from Sinners

“Sweet Dreams of Joy” from Viva Verdi

“Train Dreams” from Train Dreams

Best Original Score

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners - WINNER

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Best Sound

F1 - WINNER

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirat

Best Animated Short

“Butterfly”

“Forevergreen”

“The Girl Who Cried Pearls” - WINNER

“Retirement Plan”

“The Three Sisters”

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Best Production Design

Frankenstein - WINNER

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best Live-Action Short

“Butcher’s Stain”

“A Friend of Dorothy”

“Jane Austen’s Period Drama”

“The Singers” - WINNER (tie)

“Two People Exchanging Saliva” - WINNER (tie)

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Best Cinematography

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners - WINNER

Train Dreams

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein - WINNER

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

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Best Costume Design

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Frankenstein - WINNER

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Best Editing

F1

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another - WINNER

Sentimental Value

Sinners

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Best Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash - WINNER

F1

Jurassic World Rebirth

The Lost Bus

Sinners

Best Casting

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another - WINNER

The Secret Agent

Sinners