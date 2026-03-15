2026 Oscars: The Full List of Winners
After a longer than usual awards season, the moment has finally arrived: The announcement of the winners for this year’s Academy Awards.
As expected, it was a two-film race for many of the biggest awards. One Battle After Another took home the top prize for Best Picture, along with five others, including Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Supporting Actor (Sean Penn), and the first-ever Best Casting award. Its main competition was Sinners, which won four Oscars, for Best Actor (Michael B. Jordan), Best Cinematography, Best Original Score and Best Original Screenplay for writer/director Ryan Coogler.
Other big winners for the night included Jessie Buckley, who won Best Actress for Hamnet and Amy Madigan, who won Best Supporting Actress for her unforgettably terrifying performance in Weapons. And, because there are apparently a lot of dads in the Academy, F1 is now an Oscar winner — for Best Sound.
There weren’t a ton of surprises, unless you perhaps count Penn beating Benicio Del Toro, Stellan Skarsgard, and Delroy Lindo for Best Supporting Actors. There was also a fair amount of love for Frankenstein, which took home Oscars for Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, and Best Production Design, giving it more Academy Awards than acclaimed films like Train Dreams and Marty Supreme, which both received a slew of nominations but walked away empty handed on the big night.
You can see the full list of this year’s Oscar winners below.
Best Picture
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another - WINNER
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
Best Director
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another - WINNER
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Best Actor
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners - WINNER
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Best Actress
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet - WINNER
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Best Supporting Actor
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo, Sinners
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another - WINNER
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Best Supporting Actress
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons - WINNER
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Best Original Screenplay
Blue Moon
It Was Just an Accident
Marty Supreme
Sentimental Value
Sinners - WINNER
Best Adapted Screenplay
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another - WINNER
Train Dreams
Best Animated Feature
Arco
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters - WINNER
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Best International Feature
The Secret Agent
It Was Just an Accident
Sentimental Value - WINNER
Sirat
The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best Documentary
The Alabama Solution
Come See Me in the Good Light
Cutting Through Rocks
Mr. Nobody Against Putin - WINNER
The Perfect Neighbor
Best Documentary Short
“All the Empty Rooms” - WINNER
“Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud”
“Children No More: Were and Are Gone”
“The Devil Is Busy”
“Perfectly a Strangeness”
Best Original Song
“Dear Me” from Diane Warren: Relentless
“Golden” from Kpop Demon Hunters - WINNER
“I Lied to You” from Sinners
“Sweet Dreams of Joy” from Viva Verdi
“Train Dreams” from Train Dreams
Best Original Score
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Sinners - WINNER
Best Sound
F1 - WINNER
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sirat
Best Animated Short
“Butterfly”
“Forevergreen”
“The Girl Who Cried Pearls” - WINNER
“Retirement Plan”
“The Three Sisters”
Best Production Design
Frankenstein - WINNER
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Best Live-Action Short
“Butcher’s Stain”
“A Friend of Dorothy”
“Jane Austen’s Period Drama”
“The Singers” - WINNER (tie)
“Two People Exchanging Saliva” - WINNER (tie)
Best Cinematography
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners - WINNER
Train Dreams
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Frankenstein - WINNER
Kokuho
Sinners
The Smashing Machine
The Ugly Stepsister
Best Costume Design
Avatar: Fire and Ash
Frankenstein - WINNER
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Best Editing
F1
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another - WINNER
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Best Visual Effects
Avatar: Fire and Ash - WINNER
F1
Jurassic World Rebirth
The Lost Bus
Sinners
Best Casting
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another - WINNER
The Secret Agent
Sinners