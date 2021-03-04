‘Party Down’ Will Return For a New Limited Series

This news has us ready to throw a party, and then hire some very sad people to cater it for us.

More than a decade after it left the air, the cult comedy series Party Down will return for a new, six-part limited series on Starz. The original Party Down, created by John Enbom, Dan Etheridge, Paul Rudd, and Rob Thomas, was beloved for its incredible cast (including Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Lizzy Caplan, Jane Lynch, Megan Mullally, and Martin Starr) and its bleakly hilarious look at life on the Hollywood fringes. It followed the employees of a catering company as they work a series of parties around Los Angeles.

The show was canceled after losing Lynch to Glee and Scott to Parks and Recreation. Fans kept hope alive for some kind of return, and there were rumors a few years ago about a possible Party Down movie that never fully came together. Instead, the show is returning to its old TV home with new episodes. Exactly who will appear on this new Party Down is not specified in the press release, but this comment from showrunner Rob Thomas makes it sound like you will get to see all your own favorites back in their pink bow ties:

At the end of 2019, the ‘Party Down’ cast and producers were all reunited at a retrospective for the show hosted by Vulture. We had such a good time that we wanted to find a way to get the team back together again. The cast is so busy these days that finding a window where we can do it may require trigonometry, but we’re determined to make it happen.

The announcement didn’t include a specific timeline for the show‘s return. But the concept of a comedy set in a catering company during Covid sounds like it will be worth the wait.

