Striking the right balance between work and home life can be tough. Many people are expected to leave their baggage at the office door, while others find themselves bringing their workplace woes home with them. Severance, director Ben Stiller and creator Dan Erickson’s chilling new series for Apple TV+, explores what it truly means to separate one's professional career from their domestic existence.

Adam Scott stars as Mark Scout, an employee at Lumon Industries who voluntarily agrees to undergo a severance procedure that surgically divides his memories from work and the outside world. While on Lumon’s premises, he only remembers his responsibilities as a team leader. At home, he can live his life without stressing over his job. But soon, Mark finds himself at the center of a mystery that forces him to challenge Lumon Industries’ experimental practices. From there, things get weird.

Watch the dystopian trailer below:

Scott is no stranger to an office-set series, spending six years playing Ben Wyatt on the beloved NBC comedy Parks and Recreation. However, it’s pretty clear that Severance will be a much more sinister affair.The rest of the cast is rounded out by top-tier talent including Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman), Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus, and Academy Award winner Christopher Walken. Stiller handles directing duties on six episodes, while Brave New World’s Aoife McArdle directs the remaining three.

On February 18, the first two episodes of Severance will arrive on Apple TV+. New weekly installments will arrive each Friday during its nine-episode season.

