It seems that Channing Tatum’s long-developing — and frequently delayed — Gambit movie is finally back in business. After losing two directors and his leading lady, Tatum took the X-Men spinoff back to the drawing board to re-develop the screenplay. With Fox’s X-Men universe quickly expanding following the success of Deadpool, it looks like the studio is ready to give Gambit the green light, and they’re eyeing Lizzy Caplan to join Tatum.

Best known for her darkly comedic roles and as the co-lead in Showtime’s Masters of Sex, it’s about time that Lizzy Caplan flexed her comic book movie muscle. According to Variety, Caplan is in talks to play the female lead opposite Tatum’s titular mutant in Gambit. Details on her exact role are unknown, though she’s presumably taking the place of previous co-star Lea Seydoux, who was set to play Gambit’s love interest and fellow mutant, Bella Donna Boudreaux. It’s unclear if that role remained intact in the course of Tatum’s rewrites.

Gore Verbinski is directing the X-Men spinoff, which is scheduled for a February 14, 2019 release. Gambit is the latest project to join Fox’s ever-expanding mutant movie universe. Next up is Josh Boone’s horror-inspired take on The New Mutants, which arrives on April 13, 2018, followed by Deadpool 2 on June 1 and X-Men: Dark Phoenix on November 2.