Here at ScreenCrush, we’re psyched for the return of Severance, the twisty streaming series about the lives of the employees at a mysterious company named Lumon Industries that uses a procedure called “severance” to wipe workers’ memories when they’re on the clock, separating them from their consciousness and memories when they’re not at the office. Since it debuted on Apple TV+ in 2022, we’ve been patiently waiting for the return of the show for Season 2 and now it’s finally here.

But maybe you didn’t watch Season 1 when it premiered. Maybe you’ve heard all the talk about the show — or you just got Apple TV+ — and you want to dive in with Season 2. Or hey, maybe you’ve watched a lot of TV since 2022 (who hasn’t?) and you just want to refresh your memory before the new premiere. Then you are the target audience for our latest video.

In it, we recap all nine episodes of Season 1 of Severance in just 13 minutes. We’ll get you up to speed on Mark, Dylan, and the rest of the Lumon staff, the show’s ongoing mysteries, and what to expect in Season 2.

Watch our full Severance Season 1 recap below:

Severance Season 2 is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on January 17.

