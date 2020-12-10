Patty Jenkins Will Direct a ‘Star Wars: Rogue Squadron’ Movie

No less than 10 Star Wars TV series are coming to Disney+ in the next few years — including Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Star Wars Visions, Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic, Star Wars: Lando, and Star Wars: Ahsoka. That seems like a lot of Star Wars stuff right there. But Lucasfilm isn’t abandoning the Star Wars movie franchise either. At Disney’s Investor Day they confirmed that Taika Waititi is writing a new Star Wars movie right now. And they also revealed a previously unannounced project: A Star Wars film from Patty Jenkins called Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, about the famous group of X-Wing pilots.

Shortly after Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy announced the news, Patty Jenkins posted a video to her Twitter account where he described why she wanted to take on the project. “I love to move fast,” she explained. “I grew up the daughter of a great fighter pilot, and every day I would wake up and go outside and look up and see my father and his squadron taking off in their F-4s roaring across the sky, and it was the most thrilling thing still I’ve experienced in my entire life.”

When Jenkins’ father died, it “ignited a desire” in her to turn that tragedy and the thrill she felt into “the greatest fighter pilot movie of all time.” She couldn’t find the right story for that movie, she explained — until Star Wars: Rogue Squadron came along.

The Rogue Squadron, introduced in The Empire Strikes Back and featuring Luke Skywalker, have also been featured in Star Wars comics and video games. Now they’re getting their own movie — which, let’s face it, will probably then become more comics and games after that.