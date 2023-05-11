Paul Walker’s Daughter Has a Cameo in ‘Fast X’

The Fast & Furious family just added a new and extremely meaningful member.

Meadow Walker, the daughter of the last Paul Walker, revealed on her Instagram that she has what she described as a “cameo” in the franchise’s latest installment, Fast X.

“The first fast was released when I was one year old!” Walker wrote in the Instagram photo’s caption. “I grew up on set watching my father, Vin, Jordana, Michelle, Chris and more on the monitors. Thanks to my dad, I was born into the fast family. I can’t believe now I get to be up there too.”

The included image shows Meadow Walker on a commercial airliner.

READ MORE: The Final Fast & Furious Movie Has Its Director

She added “Thank you [Fast X director Louis Leterrier] for your kindness, patience and support. It feels like you’ve been part of the family since we started, I’m happy it’s just the beginning.”

Walker, who appeared in six of the first seven Fast movies as Brian O’Conner, died in 2013 in a car crash. Furious 7 was still in production at the time, so his part was completed with the use of digital doubles and stand-ins. Each Fast movie since has included numerous tributes to Walker, including Vin Diesel’s character’s son being named Brian in his honor.

Walker concluded her post with “I am so blessed to be able to honor my father’s legacy and share this with him forever. I love you all so much.”

Fast X opens in theaters everywhere on May 17. An eleventh film in the franchise will follow it to conclude the series once and for all.

Get our free mobile app