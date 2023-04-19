Louis Leterrier Will Return to Direct Final ‘Fast’ Film

Fast X, what is meant to be the first part of a two-film finale to the Fast & Furious franchise, was barely into production when the film took a turn. (Car jokes!) Original director Justin Lin, who had been with the franchise off and on since The Fast & the Furious: Tokyo Drift decided to leave the film. Producers had to find a replacement with the movie already in production. They picked Louis Leterrier of The Transporter, The Incredible Hulk, and Clash of the Titans — who has said in interviews that he had to rewrite the original Fast X in a matter of days after getting the job.

And it looks like his experience on the film has been good enough that he’s willing to come back. Word has broken that Leterrier will return to direct Fast & Furious 11, or whatever that film will ultimately be called.

Universal president Peter Cramer had this to say about the announcement:

Louis joined the ‘Fast & Furious’ team seamlessly, with an innate understanding of the franchise that is stronger than ever after two decades. Under his direction, ‘Fast X’ is a high intensity thriller with all the spectacular action, emotion, and twists that the fans have come to expect – and then some ... We are thrilled that he will continue to work his magic in the director’s chair.

Here is Fast X’s official synopsis:

In 2011’s Fast Five, Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro. What they didn’t know was that Reyes’ son, Dante (Aquaman’s Jason Momoa), witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price. Dante’s plot will scatter Dom’s family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son (Leo Abelo Perry, Black-ish) is the ultimate target of Dante’s vengeance.

Fast X is scheduled to open in theaters on May 19.