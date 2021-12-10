Peloton Responds To That Shocking ‘Sex and the City’ Death

This post includes SPOILERS from the premiere of ‘And Just Like That...’

The premiere of Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That... on HBO Max saw a shocking death of a major character. John James “Mr. Big” Preston (Chris Noth), Carrie Bradshaw’s on-and-off love interest, is presently enjoying married life with Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), but it’s not to last. By the end of the first episode, Mr. Big has succumbed to a heart attack after an intense workout — his 1000th total — on his Peloton bike.

Peloton knew that one of their high-end stationary bikes would appear on the show, but the context in which it was used came as a shock. And they want to make sure it’s clear that their bike is not to blame for Big’s death.

“I’m sure SATC fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr. Big dies of a heart attack,” said Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a preventative cardiologist and member of Peloton’s health and wellness advisory council (via The Los Angeles Times). “Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6.”

“These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death,” Dr. Steinbaum stated. “Riding his Peloton Bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event.” This is exactly what Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) tells Steve (David Eigenberg) in preparation for Big’s funeral. Notably, neither character refers to the bike as a Peloton — it's just “that bike.”

The statement continues: “More than 80 percent of all cardiac-related deaths are preventable through lifestyle, diet and exercise modifications. And while 25 percent of heart attacks each year are in patients who already had one (like Mr. Big), even then they are very, very treatable.” Dr. Steinbaum also explained that Peloton tracks users’ heart rates, while they ride, so it’s possible to always “do it safely.”

New episodes of And Just Like That... drop on HBO Max every Thursday.