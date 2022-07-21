Peter Jackson Plans Another Project With The Beatles

It took some four years for Peter Jackson to turn the raw footage from the documentary Let It Be into the three-part 2021 miniseries The Beatles: Get Back. But the length of the experience has apparently not diminished Jackson’s interest in the group or their world, as he’s now talking with the surviving members of the Fab Four about another project.

Jackson told Deadline that while he wouldn’t say what it was, he’s doing something else with the Beatles. Here was his quote:

I’m talking to The Beatles about another project, something very, very different than Get Back. We’re seeing what the possibilities are, but it’s another project with them. It’s not really a documentary … and that’s all I can really say.

If it’s something very different than Get Back, and it’s not a documentary, that would leave some kind of fiction project. But Jackson didn’t specify beyond that; it could be a movie or it could be another TV show or miniseries. (Get Back was originally conceived as a film bout wound up premiering in three-parts on Disney+ last fall.) So it could be a biopic. It could be a fictional film based on their music. It could be a remake or update of Yellow Submarine. It could be a lot of different things.

Jackson also revealed he’s working on a second secret project so “technically complicated” that he’s sill trying to figure out how to make it. “It’s a live-action movie, but it needs technology that doesn’t quite exist at the moment, so we’re in the middle of developing the technology to allow it to happen. I’m trying to anticipate what I might be able to do, before it even exists.” All he would say about the subject was it’s not a fantasy film like Lord of the Rings.

