Meet the Beatles of Sam Mendes’ Four-Part Biopic

In what is truly one of the most unusual concepts for a musical biography or a cinematic universe I have ever heard, Sony is making not one or two but four films about the Beatles — and all four films will share the same cast and be released together in 2028. Each member of the Fab Four — John, Paul, George, and Ringo — will get their own film.

Sony revealed the casting for their Beatles movies at CinemaCon today, and shared the first image of the stars of what they are referring to as The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event. From left to right that is Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

All four parts of the “cinematic event” are being directed by Skyfall and 1917’s Sam Mendes.

Dickinson recently appeared opposite Nicole Kidman in the erotic thriller Babygirl. He’s also appeared in The King’s Man, Triangle of Sadness, and The Iron Claw. Mescal recently starred as Russell Crowe’s son in Gladiator II, and also starred in Afterson and All of Us Strangers.

Keoghan has appeared in films ranging from Dunkirk to Eternals to The Banshees of Inisherin to Saltburn; he also had a cameo in The Batman that seemed to set him up to play the Joker for that film’s still-unfilmed sequel. Quinn had his breakthrough role as Eddie Munson on the fourth season of Stranger Things and will soon appear as the new Human Torch in The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Avengers: Doomsday.

The Beatles have a long (and winding) history with films. They played themselves in several good-to-great movies during their time as a band, including A Hard Day’s Night and Help! Their music and their stories have also inspired films from others, ranging from Across the Universe to (gulp) Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. In recent years, the Beatles were the subject of an acclaimed Peter Jackson miniseries on Disney+, The Beatles: Get Back, drawn from the documentary footage made by the band during the recording of Let It Be.

Here is Mendes’ films’ official synopsis:

Each man has his own story, but together they are legendary. The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event. In theaters April 2028.

Yes, all four films will be released to theaters in the same month. That’s certainly a unique way of doing things.

