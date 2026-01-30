‘The Beatles’ Four-Part Biopics Debut First Look at Cast

The Beatles are so big they’re not just getting one biopic movie like Bohemian Rhapsody or RocketMan or Michael. They’re getting four, one for each member of the group, in a quartet of intertwined films that are being dubbed The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event.

The movies share a cast and a director: Sam Mendes. The Fab Four themselves are played by Harrison Dickinson (John Lennon), Paul Mescal (Paul McCartney), Joseph Quinn (George Harrison), and Barry Keoghan (Ringo Starr). And although these four movies are still two full years away, their distributor has already unveiled the first official images of them in character. All four of the movie Beatles are below.

The Beatles First Look The first official images of the cast of THE BEATLES — A FOUR-FILM CINEMATIC EVENT, premiering in 2028.

Well, they all reasonably look like the Beatles, although who’s the closest? Maybe Barry Keoghan as Ringo? Or is that just all the work the Beatles hair and mustache are doing? Hard to say from one image. Mescal seems to have the right five for McCartney as well. But, again, it’s tough to judge from images. So much of the Beatles is about how they sound; their accents, their comic timing, their interplay.

The cast of The Beatles films also includes Saoirse Ronan as Paul’s wife Linda, James Norton as Brian Epstein, Anna Sawai as Yoko Ono, and Mia McKenna-Bruce as Ringo’s wife (who also had an affair with George!) Maureen.

A Beatles biopic was inevitable, but the fact that they are making four interlocking films makes it a unique project. It could be really interesting. It could also be a spectacular failure! But it’s hard to envision this being boring.

The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event opens in theaters in 2028.

