Everything New on Disney+ in November 2024

Disney+ has two intriguing new documentaries in November, both about music. At the beginning of the month, there’s Music By John Williams, a doc about the life and career of the legendary composer for films like Jaws, Star Wars, and Jurassic Park. At the end of the month there’s Beatles ’64, a new doc about the early days of Beatlemania by Martin Scorsese and David Tedeschi.

Otherwise ... well, it’s a pretty light month on the Disney streaming service. There are weekly new episodes of Dancing With the Stars, there’s a new film called Out of My Mind about the life of a six grader with cerebral palsy, and there’s the premiere of An Almost Christmas Story. Beyond that, there are a few other things and ... well, if you missed any Marvel or Star Wars shows recently you could always play catchup now.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in November:

Friday, November 1

New to Disney+

-Music By John Williams - Premiere

Disney+ Originals

-Ayla & The Mirrors - New Episodes

Saturday, November 2

New Library Titles

- Endurance

Tuesday, November 5

Live on Disney+

Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) - New Episode Live at 8/7c

Wednesday, November 6

New Library Titles

- Kindergarten: The Musical (S1, 5 episodes)

Monday, November 11

New Library Titles

- SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures (Shorts) (S1, 4 episodes)

Tuesday, November 12

Live on Disney+

Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) - New Episode Live at 8/7c

Wednesday, November 13

New Library Titles

- Late to the Party: Coming Out Later in Life

Thursday, November 14

New Library Titles

- The Stanford Prison Experiment: Unlocking the Truth (3 episodes)

Friday, November 15

New to Disney+

An Almost Christmas Story - Premiere

Monday, November 18

New Library Titles

- Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S3, 4 episodes)

Tuesday, November 19

Live on Disney+

Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) - New Episode Live at 8/7c

Wednesday, November 20



New Library Titles

- Big City Greens (S4, 1 episode)

Friday, November 22

New to Disney+

Out of My Mind - Premiere

Monday, November 25

New Library Titles

- Tsunami: Race Against Time (S1, 4 episodes)

Tuesday, November 26

Live on Disney+

Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) - New Episode Live at 8/7c

Wednesday, November 27

New Library Titles

- Disney Jr.’s Ariel (S1, 4 episodes)

Friday, November 29

New Library Titles

- Descendants: The Rise of the Red (Sing-Along Version)

- Mary Poppins Special

- Miraculous World London: At the Edge of Time

- Oz the Great and Powerful

Saturday, November 30

New Library Titles

- Broken Karaoke (Shorts) (S2, 5 episodes)

- Mickey and Minnie's Christmas Carols (Shorts) (S1, 5 episodes)

New to Disney+

Beatles ‘64 - Premiere

