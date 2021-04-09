Phoebe Waller-Bridge to Star in ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Indiana Jones has a new partner and it’s ... Fleabag?!?

Harrison Ford will make his (hopefully) triumphant return as Indiana Jones in a fifth installment of the popular adventure series due in theaters next year. For the first time, Steven Spielberg is not returning to direct; instead, James Mangold of Logan and Walk the Line fame is in charge. And he’s selected Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge to join Ford in the cast.

The official Indiana JonesTwitter account made the announcement, along with the news that John Williams is returning to provide his fifth Indiana Jones score.

Williams’ theme for Indiana Jones might be the best piece of music ever written for a film... besides his theme for Star Wars... or his theme for Superman... or his theme for... you get the idea.

No details were given about Waller-Bridge’s character. We’re going to assume that whoever she plays in the film, she will not be a love interest for Indiana Jones. Not just because she is 35 and Ford is 78; at the end of Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Indy finally married his longtime flame, Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen). Allen previously appeared opposite Ford in Raiders of the Lost Ark. In Temple of Doom, the role of Indy’s new love interest was played by Kate Capshaw; in The Last Crusade, the female lead was Alison Doody.

Indiana Jones 5 is currently scheduled to open in theaters on July 29, 2022, but between the pandemic and this project’s frequent delays already, it wouldn’t be surprising if it got pushed back again.

Gallery — The Most Expensive Flops in History: