Marvel Announces ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Streaming Premiere Date

A Brave New World is coming to streaming.

Marvel announced today that Captain America: Brave New World will debut on Disney+ in a matter of weeks. The film, the fourth in the Captain America series and the first with Anthony Mackie in the title role, premiered in theaters back in February.

In the movie, the remains of the giant Celestial from Eternals sparks an international crisis, as various nations fight over its invaluable resources. If that’s not bad enough, the new President of the United States, “Thunderbolt” Ross (Harrison Ford) occasionally turns into a rampaging radiation monster. Mackie’s Sam Wilson needs to defuse a brewing global war and chill the Red Hulk out if he’s going to save the day.

Mackie is a really good Captain America in my opinion, and Ford looks like he’s having a lot of fun as Ross/Red Hulk. The guy really goes for it. But I thought Brave New World fell on the lower end of Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. As I wrote in my review back in February...

Searching for a word to best describe Captain America: Brave New World, the one that keeps coming to mind is inconsistent. Some of the hand-to-hand fighting is way above average for a Marvel film; some of the green screen backgrounds and visual effects are about as clunky as the Marvel Cinematic Universe has ever produced. Sometimes characters from elsewhere in the MCU pop up in unexpected places, and the film makes no attempt to explain who they are or what they are doing; at other times the dialogue is so expository and blunt it feels like the verbal equivalent of getting pummeled in the face by a Red Hulk. For every good moment, there’s a bad one. Or two.

Then again, streaming was made for inconsistent movies, where the cost is a lot lower and you don’t need to drag yourself all the way to a theater, get a babysitter, and so on. What do you have to lose watching a couple minutes of Harrison Ford going “RARGH! BLARRRR! GRRRRR!” while you fold your laundry?

Captain America: Brave New World premieres on Disney+ on May 28 — 15 days from now.

