‘Pirates of the Caribbean 5′ is Being Bumped to Summer 2016

When Edgar Wright 's ' Ant-Man ' shuffled from November to July 2015 yesterday , there was a murmur it might either be to replace something or could cause a release date shuffle. The former appears to be the case as ' Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales ' is now moving to summer 2016.

Currently Deadline is reporting that Disney is eyeing a release date in 2016, so nothing is set, but it's worth noting that there's already a lot of competition for a summer that's three years away. Marvel currently has two untitled movies scheduled (one on May 6, the other on July 8), 'The Amazing Spider-Man 3' has been set for June 10, with 'How to Train Your Dragon 3' coming the next week on June 17 -- the same day as a currently untitled Pixar film is set to be released. On top of which, the 'Angry Birds' movie is scheduled to hit July 1. Going by this, Disney is going to probably want to release the film for Memorial day. But, as we've seen, these dates are tentative, and this would then be (between Marvel and Pixar) their fourth tentpole release of that summer.