Meet the Residents of Element City in Pixar’s ‘Elemental’ Trailer

Pixar is back with their latest beautiful looking animated movie in a totally new and strange world. They’ve made movies about worlds of monsters, worlds of bugs, worlds of toys, worlds of cars, worlds of emotions. Now here is a movie about a world of elements: fire, earth, air, and water.

The hook of Elemental is, as you may suspect, that these sentient elements are kept apart, until two of them meet by chance: Ember (Leah Lewis) and Wade (Mamadou Athie). The story is rife with all kinds of metaphorical potential from there. Check out the new trailer for the film below:

This premise definitely seems very Pixar-y but I am curious how this world works ... like, there is a sentient, talking water being in the film, but there is also just, like, regular old water. Why is some water alive and some water not? If a water elemental gets thirsty and takes a sip of agua, is he now a camel? There is a lot to think about here.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

The trailer showcases each element—air, earth, water and fire—and what sets them apart according to Ember, a quick-witted and fiery woman who’s always stayed close to home in Firetown. In “Elemental,” which opens in theaters on June 16, she finally ventures out of her comfort zone to explore this spectacular world born from the imaginations of Pixar’s filmmakers and specifically crafted for the big-screen experience. Element City is inspired by big cities around the globe and embraces theorized contributions from each elemental community—from giant pine-tree-like buildings and waterfall skyscrapers to a tornado-shaped arena called Cyclone Stadium.

Elemental is scheduled to open in theaters on June 16, 2023.