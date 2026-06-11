Mark Ruffalo voices a savvy Italian street cat destined for more than a life of crime in the first teaser trailer for Gatto.

Ruffalo voices scrappy black cat Nero alongside Laurence Fishburne’s cutthroat mob boss cat Rocco, to whom Nero is indebted, in Pixar’s upcoming film set in the streets of Venice, Italy.

An official logline for the movie reads:

In Gatto, after years of maneuvering the canal-ridden, superstitious city of Venice, Italy, Nero begins to question whether he’s lived the right lives. Indebted to Rocco, the local feline mob boss, Nero finds himself in a quandary and is forced to forge a truly unexpected friendship that may finally lead him to his purpose—unless Venice gets the better of him first.

Below, watch the movie’s first teaser trailer, which shows Nero and Rocco getting easily (and adorably) distracted by a swinging lightbulb during an intense interrogation over some missing tuna.

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The mob theme of the film carries over into the music in the teaser, too, which features flourishes of Nino Rota’s “The Godfather Waltz,” AKA the theme music from 1972’s classic mafia drama The Godfather.

Visually, Gatto is unique in that the film is Pixar’s first to blend CGI animation with a traditional hand-painted “living painting” style to capture the charming streets of Venice. The movie was first announced at the Annecy Animation Festival in June 2025.

Gatto will be the studio’ss 32nd feature-length film. The upcoming film was directed by Enrico Casarosa and produced by Andrea Warren, the filmmaking duo who worked on Pixar’s 2021 fantasy movie Luca, also set in Italy.

Though originally intended to receive a theatrical release, Luca premiered on streaming via Disney+ on June 18, 2021. The film was briefly released in theaters nearly three years later in March 2024.

Gatto claws its way into theaters on March 5, 2027.

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