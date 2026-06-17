It’s a brand new day for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man ... but it may not be a good one.

Things sure look bad for Spidey in the new trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. His powers are mutating. He says he feels totally out of control. None of Peter Parker’s friends remember him, a result of the spell that saved the multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home. And the only person who can may be able to help him is Dr. Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), who also happens to turn into the Hulk when he gets angry.

The new Brand New Day trailer includes some new footage of Spidey versus a rampaging Hulk. It’s also got more footage of Spider-Man’s mysterious new powers, more battles with The Hand, more team-ups with Jon Bernthal’s Punisher, and more teases of the unseen villain who seems to be the source of all this chaos.

Watch the new Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer below:

READ MORE: Every Spider-Man Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

It's a BRAND NEW DAY for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to open in theaters on July 31. Tickets for the film are on sale now. This is the last film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before Avengers: Doomsday too, so who knows what’s going to happen here.

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