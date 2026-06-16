You can argue over Pixar’s best or worst movie. But I think this much is indisputable: Toy Story is Pixar’s signature property.

It’s the film that launched the animation studio’s feature-film division in 1995. It was the franchise that gave Pixar its first sequel, and now, with the addition of Toy Story 5, it’s far and away the company’s longest-running series as well. Pixar and Disney have brought Toy Story to television, streaming, comic books, toys (duh), and theme park attractions all over the world. Although Luxo Jr. is officially recognized as Pixar’s mascot, it’s clear that Woody and Buzz Lightyear are its two most famous creations.

Now that those two plastic pals are more than 30 years old — Woody’s got a bald spot for crying out loud! — it’s as good a time as any to rank every entry in this franchise. And just for kicks, we’re also going to include the two Toy Story TV specials (2013’s Toy Story of Terror and 2014’s Toy Story That Time Forgot). Why? They feature all the regular cast members, they look just as good as the theatrical films, and they both have the words toy and story in the title, so we see no reason to leave them out.

I’m sure there will be some disagreement over my ranking; some other folks might be a little bit smarter than I am. (Bigger and stronger too.) But here it is anyway.

Every Toy Story, Ranked From Worst to Best Let’s rank the history of Pixar’s signature franchise from worst to best

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