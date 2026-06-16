Macaulay Culkin long since aged out of starring in another Home Alone sequel, so Disney needs a new hero who can take over the franchise — preferably one who won’t hit puberty too quickly.

So ... how about Mickey Mouse? His voice ain’t ever gonna get deeper.

And in fact that’s what appears to be happening, as Disney today announced it was making a holiday TV special called Mickey’s Home Alone, presumably a more kid-friendly take on the famous Culkin comedy about a boy who gets left at home by his family while they go on vacation. While they are gone, burglars target their house and the boy needs to fend them off with improvised traps.

Even the entrance and stairwell in the publicity photo looks like the interior of the McAllister family home in Home Alone.

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The animated Home Alone starring Mickey Mouse is not exactly the same premise. But when you read the plot synopsis you will see obvious parallels in their stories...

In “Mickey’s Home Alone,” Mickey can't wait to spend Christmas at home. His plans take a turn when Minnie surprises him and the gang with tickets to spend Christmas at a world-famous Ice Palace. In the morning rush to make it out the door, Mickey and Pluto are left behind and home alone. While Mickey and Pluto must protect their home from two feisty villains, a raccoon and a weasel who are after their Christmas dinner, Minnie and the gang desperately try to make their way back home to Mickey.

The first Home Alone, directed by Chris Columbus and written and produced by John Hughes was a surprise smash in the fall of 1990, becoming one of the biggest hits of the entire decade. It spawned one sequel with Culkin back in the lead role (1992’s Home Alone 2: Lost in New York), but then Culkin got older and the notion of this same kid getting left behind repeatedly by his dumb parents started to seem a little far-fetched.

But Fox (now owned by Disney) refused to give such a lucrative property up, and continued making Home Alone sequels and reboots. There was Home Alone 3 in 1997, Home Alone 4 in 2002, Home Alone: The Holiday Heist in 2012, and Home Sweet Home Alone on Disney+ in the fall of 2021.

Mickey’s Home Alone is set to premiere on Disney+ and Disney Jr. during the 2026 holiday season.

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