Police Accidentally Send Batman-Themed Mass Text Alert Looking for the Jokermobile

Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) briefly turned their statewide alert system into the Bat-Signal when they accidentally sent a mass alert to people’s cellphones.

“Authorities in Gotham City, Missouri, were searching for a purple and green 1978 Dodge 3700GT,” the alert read.

Just one minor problem: There is no Gotham City, MO, and the vehicle police were “searching for” was the car used by the Joker in the 1989 Batman movie.

After the awkward — yet nostalgic — alert was issued on Tuesday (Jan. 18), authorities sent out another message telling people to forget it happened.

“Today, a routine test of Missouri’s Blue Alert system was inadvertently sent to wireless devices statewide,” the Missouri State Highway Patrol wrote in a statement, according to Complex. “The Patrol regularly tests the Blue Alert system to ensure it works properly when needed. During the test, an option was incorrectly selected, allowing the message to be disseminated to the public. There is no Emergency Alert at this time. The Patrol appreciates the public’s understanding and support of the Emergency Alert program.”

Missouri State Highway Patrol noted the test of the Blue Alert system was accidentally used when the message was dispersed. The alert is intended to let the public know when a police officer is killed or badly injured in the line of duty.

The MSHP also shared a similar statement on Twitter telling people to disregard the errant alert, but their flippant response was met with mixed reactions.

“How and why did this happen? This seems like a major error, especially at a time of heightened alert. Who should be held accountable for this?” KMBC investigative reporter Matt Flener replied to the post.

Another user who received the message commented: “Since the alert sound startled me, I’ll admit to a moment of righteous indignation, but it took literally 5 seconds to use some common sense and realize it wasn’t real. At least it wasn’t in the middle of the night.”

Starring Michael Keaton as the caped crusader and Hollywood legend Jack Nicholson as his nemesis, the Joker, the 1989 Batman film was directed by Tim Burton and racked up over $400 million at the box office.

