James Gunn Just Dropped a Hint About the New Batman

So far little is known about Batman in the new DC Universe.

However, James Gunn recently dropped a little hint about what fans might expect from the caped crusader when he eventually makes his debut in the tentatively titled The Brave and the Bold.

Speaking on the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast, the DC Studios co-head casually hinted that his vision for Batman is that of a brutal fighter, not necessarily the pulpy detective fans last saw in The Batman.

“I like the detective Batman, but I also really like the fighter Batman, that’s just the brute that’s fighting,” he shared.

Gunn also revealed that the visual aesthetic of the character matters much less to him than the superhero’s tone and story.

“There’s a religious aspect to so much of this stuff that’s very uncomfortable. Should Batman have white eyes? That’s [another] big subject of conversation … and it’s like, ‘Guys, that’s really what matters?’ But those are the things they care about,” Gunn said of fan expectations.

“None of those things are what’s most important to me. What matters is the character, the story, and I think we have a really, really good story now for what’s happening with Batman,” he added.

READ MORE: The Single Most Important Batman Scene Ever

The most recent live-action film adaptation of Batman from 2022's The Batman, played by Robert Pattinson, is not part of the DC Universe, but rather part of a standalone series.

The Brave and the Bold, which will be the first official Batman film in the new DC Universe, is currently in development from It and The Flash director Andy Muschietti. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Barbara Muschietti will produce.

According to Gunn, the film will follow the story of Batman and his son, Damian Wayne.

“This is based on Grant Morrison's great comic book run. Damian Wayne is my favorite Robin, he's a little assassin who Batman tries to get in line and so this is the story of the two of them, and the beginning of sort of the Bat Family in the DCU,” the filmmaker shared in a DC Studios announcement in 2023, according to Polygon.

The movie will be released as part of the DCU’s Chapter One: Gods and Monsters era, which also includes upcoming films Supergirl, Clayface, and Man of Tomorrow.

In July, Gunn told GamesRadar that a screenwriter is currently “hammering away” on the script.

Meanwhile, The Batman Part II is scheduled to release in theaters on October 1, 2027

Get our free mobile app