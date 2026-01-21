DC’s Batman and Robin Movie Hires Writer

DC is getting closer to having two totally different Batman movies starring two different Batmen in production at roughly the same time.

While they move forward on the sequel to director Matt Reeves’ and star Robert Pattinson’s The Batman, they are also reportedly developing The Brave and the Bold, a Batman and Robin movie set within the new DC movie universe launched by James Gunn with last summer’s Superman. (The Batman, released in 2022, is set in its own fictional universe.) According to The Hollywood Reporter, DC and Warner Bros. have brought in Christina Hodson to write the Brave and the Bold script.

They do note that “it is unclear how far along is Brave and the Bold in the writing process.”

The version of Robin featured in the movie would be Damian Wayne, the son of Batman and Ra's al Ghul’s daughter, Talia. He was introduced in the pages of writer Grant Morrison and artist Andy Kubert’s Batman run in the mid-2000s.

Hodson is not a stranger to DC Comics movie adaptations. She was the only credited screenwriter on the 2020 Birds of Prey movie starring Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, and was one of the credited writers on 2023’s The Flash. That film featured a third version of Batman, played by Michael Keaton in an update of his interpretation of the character from the Tim Burton movies of the late 1980s and early 1990s.

The Brave and the Bold was one of the initial wave of ten movies and shows Gunn announced as part of his DC universe. Thus far only of those titles — Superman and Creature Commandos — have been released. Two more — the upcoming Supergirl film and Lanterns TV show — are in production. The rest have been slow to materialize, although DC has added projects that weren’t in that initial lineup, including a Clayface movie due in theaters later this year.

The Brave and the Bold does not yet have a release date, or any confirmed cast members. When it was first announced The Flash director Andy Muschietti was linked with the project, but THR says his “ultimate involvement depends on several factors including timing and availability” at this point. In the meantime, Matt Reeves’ The Batman - Part II is scheduled to open in theaters on October 1, 2027.