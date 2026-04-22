Warner Bros. said they were turning Clayface into a horror movie, and it sure looks like that’s what they’ve done.

The first images and trailer for DC’s Clayface movie suggest it’s easily the creepiest movie ever made from a DC Comics property. (It’s even got a Halloween season release date.)

The film stars Tom Rhys Harries as the longtime Batman villain who can alter his appearance and, in some iterations, morph his entire body, creating various weapons out of his limbs. There’s a glimpse of him doing that in the trailer if you watch carefully — along with a slew of shots of face-morphing nightmare fuel.

Watch the first Clayface teaser below:

READ MORE: The Best DC Movie Posters Ever

Clayface will be just the third movie in the new DC Studios cinematic universe, following last summer’s Superman and its upcoming spinoff, Supergirl. This looks like a very different sort of comic-book movie than its immediate predecessors, and surely one of the unlikeliest films ever made based on a comic.

There’s a new poster for Clayface as well.

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Yikes. That thing is going to freak out so many kids passing by it at the movie theater.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

DC Studios’ first-ever foray into the genre, “Clayface” is a riveting horror thriller from director James Watkins, starring Tom Rhys Harries in the title role of the Gotham City villain. “Clayface” unravels one man’s horrifying descent from rising Hollywood star to revenge-filled monster in a story that explores the loss of one’s identity and humanity, corrosive love, and the dark underbelly of scientific ambition.

Clayface is scheduled to open in theaters on October 23.

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