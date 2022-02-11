This Prop Company Makes Generic Products For Movies and TV Shows

Ever wonder where your favorite TV shows and movies get all those fake grocery items and generic products from? They turn to this fully stacked prop house, of course!

ISS Props has gone viral on TikTok for showing folks behind the scenes of their generic (non-brand) food, toiletry and other miscellaneous products, many of which have been featured in countless television series and films.

In a TikTok video that has been viewed over 1.3 million times, ISS Props revealed they even have their very own Corner Store that stocks hundreds of fake products and groceries that can be used on film and TV sets.

For instance, if a character in a scene needs to chug a drink but production wants to avoid potential legal issues or branded product placement, the character might pick up a “Sparkling Grape Soda,” “Farm Fresh Milk” or “California Rosé” — all phony products that look like the real thing.

Need some nondescript cereal? They've got “Fruit Colored O’s” and “Cherry O’s” to fit your fictional fancy. How about some snacks? You’ve likely spotted “Let’s Potato Chips” in a TV show or two before.

Did you think “American Colonial” was a real beer? The booze famously featured in a Stranger Things scene in which Barb shotguns a can beer is one of ISS Props’ most popular pretend products.

Watch below:

According to their TikTok bio, ISS Props is the “biggest prop rental house in the world.”

Located in Los Angeles, ISS Props not only crafts generic labeled food items but nearly anything you can imagine, from fake FBI bulletproof vests to faux syringes and even stunt dummies. Some of their more unique products include sarcophagi, fake but realistic-looking brains and Bigfoot’s, well, big foot.

They also stock “real” items such as genuine 1930s antiques and other vintage products.

Aside from fake food, some of their most rented props include fake license plates, fake medications and dinner tables covered in fake food and drinks that won't spill or tip over.

You've likely seen their inventory in television series such as The Good Place, Criminal Minds, Grey's Anatomy, Lucifer, American Horror Story, WandaVision, and, most recently, Euphoria.

Their work and products have also appeared in films such as Avatar, Transformers and the Jurassic Park franchise.

Founded by Gregg Bilson Sr., ISS Props is a family-owned company that's been around for over 40 years.

The main prop house sits on 17 acres and caters to both Hollywood blockbusters and student films. ISS Props is reportedly the world's largest prop house, and they have additional locations in 11 cities across the U.S. and Europe.

The 10 Best Adult Cartoons On Netflix